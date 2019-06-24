Monday, the 6-foot-3, 225-pound rising senior from Farmington High School in Michigan committed to the Badgers. He visited both Wisconsin and Purdue this month, and also had Louisville, Michigan and Northwestern in his top group.

After official visits to two Big Ten schools this month, Jordan Turner has made his college decision.

Turner, a projected middle linebacker, is commit No. 10 for UW in the senior cycle. He visited Madison officially the weekend of June 8.

"The coaching staff was great and I had a really good time talking to them," Turner, whose mother graduated from Wisconsin, told BadgerBlitz.com. "Coach (Bob) Bostad is a great person and I really enjoyed talking to him.

"Inside linebacker is where they like me and Coach Bostad thinks I fit their defense really well. They run a 3-4 and think I can have a lot of success in that defense."

The No. 12 player in the state of Michigan had close to 30 offers during the course of his recruitment.

Look for more coverage of this commitment later in the day from BadgerBlitz.com.