Three-star junior safety Nicholas Alvarado on Wisconsin's radar
Wisconsin has offered just two projected safeties - Xavier Nwankpa (Pleasant Hill, IA) and Cristian Driver (Argyle, TX) - so far in the 2022 recruiting class.
Should more scholarships go out at the position, Nicholas Alvarado is someone to watch down the road. The Badgers recently requested transcripts from the 6-foot-1, 200-pound junior from Union City High School in New Jersey.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news