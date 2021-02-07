Wisconsin has offered just two projected safeties - Xavier Nwankpa (Pleasant Hill, IA) and Cristian Driver (Argyle, TX) - so far in the 2022 recruiting class.

Should more scholarships go out at the position, Nicholas Alvarado is someone to watch down the road. The Badgers recently requested transcripts from the 6-foot-1, 200-pound junior from Union City High School in New Jersey.