Three-star inside linebacker Tyler Jansey is No. 1 for Wisconsin in 2023

"It feels great and I'm excited to have my decision made," Jansey told Rivals.com. "I decided to commit to a place that's home.

"Wisconsin has an outstanding culture. I've been to multiple schools and I've seen a bunch of programs, and there's nothing like Wisconsin's culture. The guys there and the workouts - everything about Wisconsin and how they do things is amazing. Also the education is great there and they have one of the best business schools around. It's just an amazing school."

Inside linebackers coach Bob Bostad, who is expected to transition to UW's offensive line coach this offseason, served as the lead contact in Jansey's recruitment. Both Bostad and coordinator Jim Leonhard saw Jansey at camp this summer and twice this fall for game-day visits.

"They (Wisconsin coaches) have been talking to me the longest out of any staff," Jansey said. "They've been talking to me for a while, even before they offered me. I have a great connection with the coaches.

"Coach Bostad was by far the biggest influence in my commitment. He was one of the first coaches from Wisconsin who reached out to me. He came out to a track meet all the way back during my sophomore year, and ever since then we've stayed in touch. He's the person who got me out to the camp, and after the camp I went on a full-day visit and picked up the offer. Since then I've stayed in touch with him all the time and he's just been a huge part of my recruitment, along with Coach Leonhard. As a coordinator, I've stayed in touch with him and he came to my school twice. Both of them had a huge impact on my recruitment."

Jansey, who has been timed as low as 4.58 seconds in the 40-yard dash, is excited to help the Badgers build their 2023 recruiting class.

"My message to Wisconsin fans is that I'm going to work my hardest to be the best Badger I can possibly be, on and off the field," Jansey said. "I'm going to make sure I recruit other guys to this program and, ultimately, win that Big Ten championship. That's the ultimate goal and I'm going to work towards that every single day."

As a junior, Jansey racked up 88 tackles, six sacks and 16 tackles for loss. His older brother, Michael Jansey, is a linebacker at Northwestern.