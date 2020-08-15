Three-star guard Damon Nicholas starting to attract high-major interest
Greg Gard and the Wisconsin coaching staff are still looking to add one more player to their 2021 recruiting class.
And as the Badgers wait on decisions from James Graham III and Markus Iver, Damon Nicholas, a senior shooting guard from Duncanville High School in Texas, could be a new prospect to keep an eye on moving forward.
