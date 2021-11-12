Three-star shooting guard Connor Essegian signs with Wisconsin

Friday, Wisconsin's head coach was officially able to comment on the 6-foot-4, 185-pound shooting guard, who signed with the Badgers during college basketball's early period this week.

“Connor brings a unique skill set that Badger fans will appreciate" Gard said in a release. "The first thing that stands out in his game is his elite shooting ability. He's the type of player that will stretch the floor and knows how to move without the ball. He also has the ability to put the ball on the floor and get to the rim."

During his recruitment, Essegian, from Central Noble High School, trimmed his list from 20-plus scholarships to seven: UW, Minnesota, Butler, Creighton, Wake Forest, Loyola (IL) and IPFW. Essegian is already his school's all-time leading scorer with 1,705 points, breaking a record that stood for 44 years, according to the same release.

"Connor is confident, yet humble, which fits in well with our culture and something we take pride in," Gard said. "He's shown that he understands what his strengths and weaknesses are, and he is ready and willing to put in the work. Connor is not only an excellent student in the classroom, but also a student of the game.

"He comes from a great family. Rich and Jody have done a great job raising Connor and his younger brother, Sam. We are so glad that they've decided to join our Badger Family.”

Essegian, who averaged 24.0 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.3 steals per game as junior, will almost certainly be the only scholarship prospect the Badgers take in this cycle.

"I knew they (Wisconsin) were really limited but I wouldn't say that played a big part in my decision," Essegian told BadgerBlitz.com in a previous interview. "A lot of it just worked for me, and that goes back to the feeling of knowing Wisconsin was it for me. None of the coaches pressured me at all, especially with only having one spot at the guard position. They let me work the process how I needed to take it and everything worked out in the end."