Three-star DT David Borchers gets his first look Wisconsin
David Borchers took his first game-day visit to Wisconsin this weekend for the Badgers' season opener against Penn State.
A 6-foot-3, 260-pound defensive tackle from North Scott High School, Borchers was one of six prospects from Iowa who made the trip to Madison, along with JJ Kohl, Alex Mota, Kai Black, Nolan Delong and Andrew Depaepe.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news