With just one official visit lined up this summer, James Williams had a feeling he could leave the University of Wisconsin committed to the Badgers as he planned his trip to Madison this weekend.

"I came up here thinking it could happen, but I just wanted to see the coaches and players in person," Williams told BadgerBlitz.com. "And once I met the players and coach (Paul) Chryst, I just had a great time.

"I knew Wisconsin was the right fit."

Williams, from Chaminade Madonna High School in Florida, is commit No. 9 for UW in the 2019 class. He was hosted by freshman Donte Burton and spent time with other defensive backs on the current roster.

"I felt like Wisconsin was a great fit for me," Williams said. "I got up here and spent a lot of time with the coaches and players right away. I met a lot of defensive backs, and they all told me that coach (Jim) Leonhard was the best. He's a really cool guy and you can talk to him about anything, not just football. That was really important for me.

"I was hosted by Donte Burton. He was telling me that the coaches are going to push you to be the best person you can be. They'll make sure you're good not just for football, but as a student and person at Wisconsin. They are going to turn you into a great man for the game of life, so it's much more than just football. I felt like that was enough for me."

Leonhard, who also served as Williams' lead recruiter, was key in landing his commitment.

"Coach Leonhard loves the way I play and he said he can tell I have a passion for the game," Williams said. "He thinks I can be great at what I do, all I need to do is get up there and be the person that I am already. If I work hard everything will take care of itself.

"It feels great to have my decision taking care of. I'm just excited to play for the Badgers."