Three-star CB Jace Arnold: 'I'm 100 percent locked in with the Badgers'

Jace Arnold , who took an official visit to Wisconsin this past weekend, announced his commitment to the Badgers on Wednesday.

"It's definitely Wisconsin," Arnold told BadgerBlitz.com on Wednesday morning. "I picked them because after being in Madison and seeing what the city is all about, it just stood out to me. The coaching staff that Coach (Paul) Chryst has put together is just great. They are real personable and we barely talked about football during my official visit. It was more about me and my family and what's good for us.

"My bond with the players also put Wisconsin on top. It felt like I had known them forever. So it was a great experience and I just felt comfortable and at home there."

Arnold, a three-star rising senior, told position coach Hank Poteat the good news on Sunday. He is one of two projected cornerbacks in this class for the Badgers, along with A.J. Tisdell.

"I told Coach Po on Sunday and then Coach Chryst on Monday," Arnold said. "Both of them had the same type of reaction. I asked if it was OK to commit, and they were like, 'Oh yeah, absolutely.' Coach Po told me that I'm the type of corner that he wants and someone they need in this class. He feels like I can come in and get stuff done and compete for a spot. He will challenge me and he knows I will respond the right way. He loves my athleticism and my desire to get better.

"Coach Chryst was real happy. He feels like I can do great things for me but also great things for the program. He was real happy about me picking Wisconsin and joining the family."

Arnold, from Marietta High School, is commit No. 11 for the Badgers in the 2023 recruiting class. He is hoping to add one more corner in this cycle for UW.

"I've been talking to JT (Justin Taylor) and I was up on the visit with Trech (Kekahuna) for the official, so I got to know him and his people," Arnold said. "So those two are guys that I've gotten to know so far. I'm trying to get Braeden (Marshall) to join us. We're trying to get him there, too, and the secondary will be something serious.

"It's great to have my decision made. I feel with that out of the way I can focus on having a breakout season for my team and try to win another state championship. I'm 100 percent locked in with the Badgers."