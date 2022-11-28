Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney looks at five-star Dante Moore’s recruitment now that Kenny Dillingham is off to Arizona State, loves the hiring of Luke Fickell at Wisconsin and breaks down the five biggest disappointments in Power Five as the regular season wraps up.

WHAT’S NEXT FOR MOORE?

There are a lot of reasons why five-star quarterback Dante Moore chose Oregon in July and one of the biggest was because of his relationship with then-offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham. The two got connected a while back when Dillingham was coaching at Florida State and trying to bring the Detroit (Mich.) Martin Luther King standout to Tallahassee. When Dillingham left FSU to join coach Dan Lanning's staff in Eugene, that relationship with Moore continued and the Ducks landed his commitment. But now Dillingham is off to be Arizona State's next coach and it would be surprising if Moore followed him to Tempe. The bond is strong and if Dillingham could pull it off, it would be one for the ages. But a source said Sunday night it won't happen. Stranger things have gone down but it's unlikely. So there are two options: Moore sticks with his Oregon pledge and warms up to the new offensive coordinator in Eugene or he starts over again in his recruitment just weeks before the Early Signing Period. Relationships have been a huge part of Moore's recruitment and he did take a late visit to Michigan before picking the Ducks. The Wolverines' success this year could be intriguing and Michigan has no quarterback committed in this class. Moore has an excellent relationship with Miami offensive coordinator Josh Gattis and four-star QB Jaden Rashada just flipped from the Hurricanes to Florida. Could something be brewing there? Even before Dillingham left for ASU, there were rumors Michigan State was becoming a very real player in Moore's recruitment. Some bought that and others didn't. LSU made a run at him and Texas A&M is still looking for a quarterback in this class. There is potential for things to get really interesting with a five-star quarterback soon.

*****

FICKELL IS GREAT FIT AT WISCONSIN

Luke Fickell (Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports)

There was a time just days ago really that it seemed inevitable that interim coach Jim Leonhard was going to get the full-time job in Madison. But the Badgers pulled a rabbit out of the hat over the weekend and landed Cincinnati's Luke Fickell – and might have just won this year's coaching carousel. Throwing out Fickell's first season at Cincinnati since those weren't his guys and he was just getting his feet under him, he has won 84 percent of his games with the Bearcats and taken them improbably to the College Football Playoff. What I love about this hire is that Fickell can stay true to his core principles, to how he operates a program while also sprucing up and dusting off a Wisconsin team that has gone stale. Much is needed in the recruiting department and when it comes to Xs and Os, Fickell is one of the best out there. Cincinnati's defenses have been phenomenal under Fickell and the offense does an excellent job of feeding elite backs such as Michael Warren (the Bearcats ran the ball 600 times in 2018 and 616 times in 2019) before opening up the offense a little bit – something that is desperately needed with the Badgers. In 2020, Cincinnati went 9-0 in the COVID year before losing to Georgia in the Peach Bowl. The following year the Bearcats went undefeated before facing Alabama in the College Football Playoff. This 2022 version was not the best ever in Cincinnati but that team battled hard, another sign Fickell had complete buy-in. Fickell is a winner. Learned the ropes during his extensive time at Ohio State. He's a Midwest guy with Midwest roots who will be able to recruit to Wisconsin. He'll bring his ideas and a big-time defensive presence and some new looks to the Badgers' offense that just aches for something, anything new. This was a great hire, maybe the best this season.

*****

FIVE BIGGEST DISAPPOINTING TEAMS

Jimbo Fisher (Sam Craft/Associated Press)