Key matchups to watch: Week 12 vs. Oregon

Wisconsin will host its third team ranked in the top 5 of the AP Poll this season when No. 1 Oregon comes to town Saturday night. As game time draws closer, here are a handful of key matchups to keep an eye on when the Badgers do battle with the Ducks.

Wisconsin cornerback Ricardo Hallman. (Photo by Dan Sanger//BadgerBlitz Photographer)

Ricardo Hallman vs. Oregon's wide receivers

When you play cornerback, not seeing that many targets tends to be a sign of respect. But for a player like Ricardo Hallman, who intercepted seven passes last season, the desire to make plays doesn't dissipate. Hallman has been targeted 18 times this season, which comprises the lowest percentage of targets-per-coverage snaps (8%) of Wisconsin corners who have seen double digit snaps in coverage this fall. Long story shot, teams aren't throwing Hallman's way. That figures to change against the Ducks. Oregon likes to spread defenses out and stress secondaries with its bevy of talented receivers. Hallman — who hasn't seen more than four targets in a game this season — seems like a lock to top that number Saturday night. "They're really good. They're as talented of a group as we'll see all season," Hallman said this week. "I really think we can go out there and stick with these guys...I'm very excited. You live for these matchups as a cornerback." The preseason All-American cornerback should finally get a chance to prove he deserves that accolade against Oregon.

Wisconsin's outside linebackers vs. Ajani Cornelius

Pressure will be of the utmost importance for Wisconsin against the Ducks. One of the biggest reasons Oregon has rolled over opponent after opponent in recent weeks? The fact that in his past 264 drop-backs, quarterback Dillon Gabriel has been sacked twice, per Pro Football Focus. In turn, when the Ducks struggled early this season against Idaho and Boise State, their offensive line struggled as well, allowing seven sacks in three games. "They've got a quarterback who can sling it, who's really good, good ball player. We've gotta get pressure on him, make him uncomfortable," Peterson told BadgerBlitz.com this week. "We gotta send pressure at him. He doesn't like people in his face, he doesn't like people in his personal space when he wants to throw the ball...We have to make sure he doesn't have space and time to throw to (his) playmakers." Now, Oregon's right tackle Ajani Cornelius is singled out here for a reason. He's allowed the most pressures amongst the Ducks' offensive linemen with 15, and looks like their biggest liability in pass-protection. If the Badgers can generate pressure off the strong side, it should make Gabriel uncomfortable. That's a huge key to slowing down this prolific offense.

Christian Alliegro vs. Jordan James

Oregon's lead tailback Jordan James has been stellar, tallying 946 yards and 10 touchdowns on a hearty 5.7 yards-per-carry. He's s decisive runner who shoots through holes and runs behind his pads. You could describe Wisconsin's sophomore inside linebacker Christian Alliegro the same way. Alliegro plays middle linebacker like a running back. He shoots through gaps in the offensive line and then looks to lay the boom on a hapless ball-carrier. Though he's still not listed as a starter, he should be expected to play starter-level snaps after his 16-tackle performance against Iowa. Given the aforementioned similar styles of both players here, James figures to quickly get a personal introduction to Alliegro, and the two should meet in the hole plenty Saturday night. Like two weeks ago in Iowa City proved, it'll take more than an excellent performance from Alliegro to slow James and Oregon's rushing attack down. Still, how well the linebacker plays the run will be critical.

Will Pauling and Trech Kekahuna vs. Brandon Johnson