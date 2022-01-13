Three-Point Stance: Alabama, breakthrough candidates, 2022 hints

Rivals national columnist Mike Farrell is here with thoughts on what's next for Alabama, a prediction on the next programs to win the CFB Playoff for the first time and 10 hints about what's to come in 2022.

1. DON'T RUSH TO WRITE ALABAMA'S OBITUARY

Nick Saban (USA Today Sports Images)

Is Alabama done? Is the dynasty over? You know some will ask these questions after the Crimson Tide were manhandled in the fourth quarter by Georgia in Monday's national title game. And the simple answer is no. Nick Saban will hoist that national title trophy again, perhaps more than once, as this is a blip on the screen for the greatest college coach to ever live. In fact, Alabama will be favored to win it all next season with Bryce Young and Will Anderson back. The SEC still runs through Tuscaloosa. As with any dynasty, it will end sometime but not until Saban retires and some poor coach has to try to fill his shoes. Keep in mind that Saban has never had a Crimson Tide recruiting class fail to win at least one national title and Alabama seems to respond even stronger after falling short of a national title. Alabama fans may be concerned at the way the season ended while others use injury as the reason but, either way, the Tide are far from done. And let’s remind those who write them off of how many times the New England Patriots were written off under Bill Belichick. Great coaches find a way.

2. THE NEXT PROGRAMS TO BREAK THROUGH WITH A PLAYOFF TITLE

Jimbo Fisher (USA Today Sports Images)

Who’s next? Georgia is the latest first-time winner of the CFB Playoff. Which program will be the next to break through? Here are my five best guesses. 1. Texas A&M — This season was a disappointment but the way the Aggies are recruiting reminds me a bit of Georgia’s emergence under Kirby Smart. If they continue to put classes like this together, they are bound to win one. 2. USC — Lincoln Riley changes the game for USC as he’s the first real recruiter and offensive coach not hindered by sanctions since Pete Carroll. USC will recruit off the hook and will be in the playoff soon. 3. Michigan — If Jim Harbaugh stays, the Wolverines have a chance. I’ve changed my mind about Harbaugh and Michigan many times over the years but this season was a massive step in the right direction. If he says no to the NFL, the Wolverines could break through with the right quarterback. 4. Miami — Mario Cristobal will recruit like crazy at Miami and the roster will have as much talent as it has had since Larry Coker was handed the keys. And let’s remember how bad the ACC is and how a good run can get you into the playoff. 5. Oklahoma State – Oklahoma lost Riley and is headed to the SEC with Texas while Oklahoma State and arguably the most underrated coach in college football, Mike Gundy, have a chance to dominate the Big 12.

3. TEN HINTS TO WHAT WILL HAPPEN IN 2022