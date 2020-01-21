Brad Davison’s splashed two of Wisconsin’s 18 made 3-pointers in the first minute of the second half, helping the Badgers gain enough separation to keep the Huskers at an arm’s length in a 82-68 victory at the Kohl Center.

MADISON, Wis. – After seeing its offense go cold against one of the best teams in the Big Ten, the University of Wisconsin heated up the nets against one of the conference’s most susceptible defenses. It just took awhile to heat up the engine.

Davison scored 14 points to lead four players in double figures for the Badgers (12-7, 5-3 Big Ten), which outscored the Huskers, 43-30 in the second half.

Wisconsin saw its offense clobbered just four days ago by conference leader Michigan State, limited to under 36 percent shooting and just 4-for-21 from 3-point range. A number of those problems dissipated against a smaller Nebraska defense. Nine different players scored for the Badgers, which shot 46 percent from the field.

The 3-pointers were the big boost, however. Eight players made at one perimeter shot, as Wisconsin outscored the Huskers (7-12, 2-6) by 36 points from behind the arc. The 18 made 3-pointers tied a program record set in December 2010 vs. Coppin State.

UW made eight 3-pointers in the first half but held the slimmest of leads because the Badgers’ defense was surprising leaky. Unable to prevent the Huskers guards from driving into the low post, the Huskers shot 55.6 percent in the first half and scored 18 points in the paint.

Dachon Burke Jr was the main battering ram, scoring all 12 of his first-half points in the lane. He finished with 20 to lead Nebraska, which got 14 points from Cam Mack and 17 off the bench from Kevin Cross.

Wisconsin was better at tying up the loose ends defensively in the second half (the Huskers finished with 36 points in the lane but the field goal percentage dropped to 43.3 percent) but the Badgers still needed the perimeter shot to fall. Twice the Huskers cut a 17-point lead to five, only to see a UW player hit a 3-pointer on the ensuing possession. The latter 3-pointer – one by D’Mitrik Trice – sparked a 13-1 run that put the hosts up 79-62 with 4:08 left.

Wisconsin begins a two-game road swing on Friday when it heads to West Lafayette, Ind., to face Purdue at Mackey Arena. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.

