Three Burning Questions: UW plays Wildcats looking for third straight win

Wisconsin recorded its second straight blowout win against Rutgers in New Jersey, and now looks to win its third straight this weekend against Northwestern. As the Badgers get ready to travel to Evanston, what questions surround the program as it looks to stack conference victories?

1. What version of Wildcats' quarterback Jack Lausch will UW see?

Northwestern quarterback Jack Lausch. (Photo by Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images)

Northwestern went with Mississippi State transfer Mike Wright at signal caller for the first two games of the season, and that ended poorly: he tossed for 334 yards, no touchdowns and one interception while completing 56.9 percent of his passes. Since the transition to Jack Lausch things have been smoother overall, but the Wildcats' quarterback play is still far from consistent. Lausch has had very solid games, like when he threw for 227 yards and two touchdowns while completing 64.5 percent of his passes against FCS Eastern Illinois. He's also struggled mightily, like against Washington when he threw for just 53 yards and two interceptions while completing 29.6 percent of his passes. Last week against Maryland, Lausch hit on a couple of big throws downfield, connecting with AJ Henning on a 55-yarder and Bryce Kirtz on a 40-yarder. Those big plays certainly helped spark the Wildcats' offense, but those two passes also accounted for nearly half of Lausch's 203 yards through the air. The numbers don't lie: Lausch has been inconsistent as a passer, and his best game came against an FCS opponent. He hasn't proven he can lead his team to victory in a tight contest. The quarterback has some mobility, but has only rushed for 141 yards through four games; he hasn't torn anyone up on the ground just yet. Keeping him in the pocket and forcing him to go through his progressions will be key for the Badgers this week as they try to rattle the erratic gunslinger.

2. Can Wisconsin dominate the trenches again?

Wisconsin offensive guard Joe Brunner. (Photo by USA Today Sports)

Wisconsin's domination of Rutgers had a lot to do with its domination in the trenches. The offensive line in particular was excellent. They flew off the ball and pushed the Scarlet Knights around all afternoon. That gave quarterback Braedyn Locke plenty of time to drop back and pass, and gave the Badgers' tailbacks swaths of running room to work with. “I think that balance is what we envision, but it doesn't happen unless you can not just control and run the football, but that you can protect as well and give [Locke] the pockets that we need to give him. So yes, there's a lot of positives from the guys up front that they're doing a good job, but it's going to continue to grow," head coach Luke Fickell said of the offensive line. "Their ability to adjust and adapt, I think, is where maybe we didn't do as good a job of last year.” This unit will continue to be tested, as Northwestern ranks 9th nationally in rush yards allowed per-game. The Wildcats are coming off a suffocating performance vs. Maryland, limiting the Terrapins to 59 yards on 33 carries (1.8 yards-per-carry). Northwestern has allowed more yards to some of the better teams it's faced, such as Washington (144) and Indiana (149). Nonetheless, the trenches will once again be the epicenter of this clash between the Badgers and Wildcats. On the other side of the ball, Wisconsin faces a less daunting rushing attack this week. Cam Porter is Northwestern's lead back, but he's been part of a committee backfield ever since a lower body injury forced him to miss the Washington game. He'll split carries with Joseph Himon II, and redshirt freshman Caleb Komolafe will take some reps as well. That's translated to just the 104th-best rushing offense in the country. As pass-protectors, however, the Wildcats' offensive linemen have been very solid. They've allowed seven sacks through six games, tied for 9th nationally in terms of sacks allowed per-game. Much of that can be attributed to the mobility of Wright and Lausch; contain and setting the edge will once again be crucial this week for Wisconsin.

3. Who plays starting slot receiver for the Badgers?

Wisconsin slot receiver Trech Kekahuna. (Photo by Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com)