PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry03SzI1WVZNUldUJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTdLMjVZVk1SV1QnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy03SzI1WVZNUldUJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Three Burning Questions: UW hosts Purdue looking to end two-game skid

Seamus Rohrer • BadgerBlitz
Staff
@seamus_rohrer

Wisconsin is has dropped two straight games and sits at 2-2 as it seeks its first Big Ten win.

As the Badgers get ready to host the Boilermakers, what questions surround the program as it looks to make it 18 straight wins over Purdue?

1. Can Wisconsin dominate on the ground? 

Advertisement
Wisconsin tailback Tawee Walker.
Wisconsin tailback Tawee Walker. (AP Images)

The Badgers' running game has yet to find any sort of traction in 2024. Wisconsin's longest run is currently a 29-yard scamper by Cade Yacamelli. It's second longest? Chez Mellusi's 21-yard run against Alabama on which he fumbled. That's not to say the offensive line hasn't played well. In fact, AJ Blazek's unit might be the steadiest position on the team through a third of the regular season.

"They're doing a good job. They've very well coached. It's the strength of what we know when we walked in the door here," head coach Luke Fickell said. "It's gotta continue to be the strength of what it is that we do. If they're gonna be the strength, and they are, if they're gonna be the historic group that's expected around here, we've still gotta ask for more."

Still, Wisconsin's tailbacks have yet to get hot. Fickell acknowledged that could be due to the expanded rotation the Badgers have deployed in the backfield as the coaching staff searches for consistent playmakers on offense.

"That's one of the things that I'm gonna put on the offense more is look, I don't know if you can play four, five running backs. We've gotta focus in on who's gonna be one, who's gonna be the next guy and who's the spare. It doesn't give them an opportunity to get into rhythms," Fickell said.

Through four games, Mellusi has accounted for 41 percent of the carries, while Tawee Walker has accounted for 28 percent and Yacamelli has handled 15 percent of the touches in the backfield. Then there's Darrion Dupree with 11 percent of the carries, and Dillin Jones and Jackson Acker have gotten handoffs as well. That's a lot of mouths that Wisconsin is currently feeding, and like Fickell said, the Badgers need to tighten the rotation to allow one or two ball-carriers to get hot.

Meanwhile, this could be a great week to focus on a running game renaissance, as Purdue is 130th in the nation in terms of yards-per-game allowed on the ground. Only three programs are worse in that department. Purdue also surrenders 5.5 yards-per-carry, which is also near the bottom nationally. It's been gashed for huge totals multiple times, as Notre Dame racked up 362 yards rushing while Oregon State amassed 341 yards on the ground.

2. Can the Badgers finally play a complete game?

Looking at Wisconsin's remaining schedule, Purdue might be the weakest team on the slate. That begs the question: Can the Badgers finally put together something that resembles a complete performance before they get into the thick of Big Ten play?

That's in terms of playing a four-quarter game as well as playing well in all three phases, both things Wisconsin has yet to do in 2024. The wins haven't been convincing, and the losses have been plagued by those exact issues. There were some positive steps from each unit against USC, but the good came with the bad. A good example is the Badgers' special teams, which was great in terms of kick coverage, punting and explosive returns. The unit also muffed a punt, however, that significantly shifted momentum towards the Trojans.

"On the road in this league, you gotta play great on special teams. You gotta stay dominant on special teams. I thought we did a really good job in that phase of the game," Fickell said. "We ended up giving one back to them...but for the most part with everything else, we were pretty solid there."

Good special teams play, including flipping the field with long punts and staying disciplined on punt coverage so as to not give electrifying return man Zachariah Branch any room to work, is a big reason Wisconsin hung around for much of the game in Los Angeles. Steadily improving in the third phase of the game will go a long way towards the Badgers finally compiling a complete performance.

In theory, this is a favorable matchup for Wisconsin to put forth a well-rounded showing. Purdue is 110th nationally in total offense and just fired its offensive coordinator. Meanwhile, the aforementioned run defense is highly suspect, meaning the Badgers have a great shot to play ball-control and dictate the pace of this game.

3. What does Purdue's offense look like? 

16 games into his tenure, Purdue head coach Ryan Walters was forced to let go of his offensive coordinator Graham Harrell. He's replaced him with Justin Simmons, an offensive analyst who will take over the play-calling duties. Simmons is something of an unknown quantity, as he hasn't been a play-caller at the college level and has only had one other college gig as the running backs coach at Miami (Ohio).

Changing the offensive coordinator mid-season often isn't as groundbreaking a move as it may appear, as a team won't be able to completely revamp its scheme. The decision-making and play-calling will certainly change, but the design and nomenclature of the offense isn't something you can scrap entirely mid-season. Fickell maintains that his staff is very much in the dark about what Purdue's offense could resemble come Saturday.

"We don't know what's going on. I try not to speculate," he said. "Obviously, we gotta prepare to play them, so there's some things you're trying to figure out, but who knows if it hasn't been like that for the last three weeks. There's a lot of things you have no idea of. It's just another one of those things, it's another obstacle in the way, things you have to assume and things you have to prepare for."

Overall, Purdue's offense hasn't looked like much. It's passing offense checks in at 110th, while its rushing offense sits at 79th nationally. Quarterback Hudson Card averages just 156 yards-per-game through the air. The strength of this offense lies more in its two tailbacks Devin Mockobee and Reggie Love, both of whom have healthy averages on the ground and have been consistent contributors. Ultimately, it'll be fascinating to see how this Boilermaker offense operates Saturday in Madison.

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkLzBSYmRpNjZ5eV9jP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

_________________________________________________


*Chat about this article in The Badgers' Den

*Check out our videos, interviews, and Q&As on our YouTube channel

*Subscribe and listen to the BadgerBlitz.com podcast (as seen on Apple, Google, Spotify and wherever you listen to podcasts)

*Follow us on Twitter: @McNamaraRivals, @TheBadgerNation, @RaulV45, @seamus_rohrer, @DonnieSlusher_

*Like us on Facebook


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxNzUiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3dpc2NvbnNpbi5yaXZhbHMu Y29tL25ld3MvdGhyZWUtYnVybmluZy1xdWVzdGlvbnMtdXctaG9zdHMtcHVy ZHVlLWxvb2tpbmctdG8tZW5kLXR3by1nYW1lLXNraWQiLAogICAgY3NfZnBp ZDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwaXQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGRt OiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkdDogJypudWxsJwogIH0pOwogIChmdW5j dGlvbigpIHsKICAgIHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVudCgi c2NyaXB0IiksIGVsID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05hbWUo InNjcmlwdCIpWzBdOyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRpbmcg dGhlIGV2ZXJncmVlbiB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5cyBo YXZlIHRoZSBsYXN0IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8vcy55 aW1nLmNvbS9jeC92em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5pbnNl cnRCZWZvcmUocywgZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2NyaXB0 PgogIDxpbWcgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNoLmNv bS9wP2MxPTImYzI9NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRndpc2NvbnNp bi5yaXZhbHMuY29tJTJGbmV3cyUyRnRocmVlLWJ1cm5pbmctcXVlc3Rpb25z LXV3LWhvc3RzLXB1cmR1ZS1sb29raW5nLXRvLWVuZC10d28tZ2FtZS1za2lk JmM1PTIwMjI3MzMxNzUmY3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8L25v c2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK