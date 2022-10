MADISON - The Badgers bounced back in a big way against Northwestern in Evanston, blowing the Wildcats out of the water, 42-7. Interim head coach Jim Leonhard's debut was a smashing success. That said, Northwestern is an abysmal football team and is likely one of the worst squads in the entire FBS. There's still many questions that need to be answered as Wisconsin locks and loads for its stretch run.

Below, BadgerBlitz.com breaks down the biggest questions in Madison as the Badgers prepare to face the Spartans in East Lansing.