As Wisconsin aims to tame a team that played feisty against Penn State last week, what are the hottest questions surrounding the football program?

MADISON — After a hard-fought game against Ohio State, the Badgers will look to bounce back with a win against Indiana.

The Badgers' ground game is a massive question mark going into Saturday. First and foremost, the status of halfback Braelon Allen remains unclear. Here's what Luke Fickell had to say on Monday when asked about his availability:

"Don't know a whole lot. He was out of practice on Sunday, didn't do a whole lot. You know, it's only Monday. We'll have to find out some things as we move forward in the week."

The fact that Allen hasn't already been ruled out, as Tanner Mordecai was when he broke his throwing hand, is a good sign for his overall availability down the stretch. Still, it seems like a coin flip that the tailback will be suited up Saturday in Bloomington.

That leaves Wisconsin with a strikingly bare cupboard in the backfield with Jackson Acker and Cade Yacamelli as the only two running backs with any sort of experience, the later of which had his first career carry last week. Oh, did we mention that both players are converted from other positions?

Past Acker and Yacamelli, the remaining options are very thin. Zach Glouderman and Grover Bortolotti have each been with the program for multiple seasons, but neither has contributed on offense. Then there's true freshman Nate White, who has some promising athletic ability but doesn't appear physically ready to contribute on any sort of consistent basis.

Per Fickell's comments on Monday, it sounds as if Wisconsin will look to ride Acker and Yacamelli if Allen isn't available.

"You're gonna have to rely on Jackson Acker and Cade Yacamelli. You're gonna have to trust that these guys are here for a reason," he said. "The things that they did in spring football, the things that they did in fall ball. They just haven't had as many opportunities."

The only game this season in which Acker logged more than 10 carries, his 13 against Rutgers immediately following Chez Mellusi's season-ending injury, the tailback showed some promise. He collected 65 yards and dished out some punishment to hapless defenders. At his best, he's shown that he can be a good if not great option on the ground.

Yacamelli has only received one carry this season, and it went for -4 yards last week. He's not a between-the-tackles runner — if and when the Badgers use him, it should be on swing routes and passes out into the flat to get him into open space, where he's at his best.

Fickell also made a comment about how with four games left, Wisconsin has a chance to play some of its younger players while preserving their redshirt. It'd be surprising to see White out there given his need for physical development, but desperate times may call for desperate measures.