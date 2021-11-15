Three Badgers questionable for Nebraska; Braelon Allen claims Big Ten honor

MADISON, WIS. -- Wisconsin released its Week 12 depth chart and preliminary status report on Monday, five days ahead of its Big Ten West showdown with Nebraska.

UW lists three Badgers -- outside linebacker Spencer Lytle, inside linebacker Mike Maskalunas, and cornerback Semar Melvin -- as questionable. Wide receiver A.J. Abbott and tight end Hayden Rucci are out for its Saturday matchup against the Huskers (2:30 p.m., ABC), according to the program.

Wisconsin's depth chart changes include the following:

*UW designates true freshman Braelon Allen as the No. 1 tailback; redshirt junior Brady Schipper now is the No. 2 tailback.

*Maskalunas, who is questionable this week, is listed as one of the No. 2 inside linebackers. The sixth-year senior was out last week, with redshirt freshman Jordan Turner being listed in the two-deep.

*Wide receiver Danny Davis III now is the team's No. 1 punt returner; cornerback Dean Engram is No. 2