Three Badgers questionable for Nebraska; Braelon Allen claims Big Ten honor
MADISON, WIS. -- Wisconsin released its Week 12 depth chart and preliminary status report on Monday, five days ahead of its Big Ten West showdown with Nebraska.
UW lists three Badgers -- outside linebacker Spencer Lytle, inside linebacker Mike Maskalunas, and cornerback Semar Melvin -- as questionable. Wide receiver A.J. Abbott and tight end Hayden Rucci are out for its Saturday matchup against the Huskers (2:30 p.m., ABC), according to the program.
Wisconsin's depth chart changes include the following:
*UW designates true freshman Braelon Allen as the No. 1 tailback; redshirt junior Brady Schipper now is the No. 2 tailback.
*Maskalunas, who is questionable this week, is listed as one of the No. 2 inside linebackers. The sixth-year senior was out last week, with redshirt freshman Jordan Turner being listed in the two-deep.
*Wide receiver Danny Davis III now is the team's No. 1 punt returner; cornerback Dean Engram is No. 2
|Pos.
|First Team
|Second Team
|
QB
|
G. Mertz (R-SO | 6-3, 227)
|
C. Wolf (R-JR | 6-1, 200)
|
RB
|
B. Allen (FR | 6-2, 238)
|
B. Schipper (R-JR | 5-11, 205)
|
FB
|
J. Chenal (SR | 6-2, 256)
|
|
WR
|
K. Pryor (6TH-SR | 5-11, 189)
|
C. Dike (SO | 6-1, 199)
|
WR
|
D. Davis (5TH-SR | 6-0, 196)
|
J. Dunn (6TH-SR | 5-7, 176)
|
TE
|
J. Ferguson (R-SR | 6-5 244)
|
J. Eschenbach (R-JR | 6-6, 245)
|
LT
|
T. Beach (R-SR | 6-6, 312)
|
L. Brown (R-SO | 6-6, 311)
|
LG
|
J. Seltzner (R-SR | 6-4, 310)
|
M. Furtney (R-JR | 6-5, 312)
|
C
|
J. Tippmann (R-SO | 6-6, 320)
|
C. Sampson (R-JR | 6-4, 305)
|
RG
|
J. Nelson (R-FR | 6-7, 304)
|
M. Furtney (R-JR | 6-5, 312)
|
RT
|
L. Bruss (R-SR | 6-5, 316)
|
T. Bortolini (R-FR | 6-4, 306)
|
|
|
DE
|
M. Henningsen (R-SR | 6-3, 291)
|
R. Johnson (R-SO | 6-2, 286)
|
NT
|
K. Benton (JR | 6-4, 317)
|
B. Williams (SR | 6-2, 291)
|
DE
|
I. Mullens (R-JR | 6-4, 297)
|
J. Thompson Jr. (R-FR | 6-5, 290)
|
OLB
|
N. Herbig (SO | 6-2, 227)
|
C.J. Goetz (R-JR | 6-3, 243)
|
ILB
|
J. Sanborn (SR | 6-2, 236)
|
M. Maskalunas (R-SR, 6-3, 239)
|
ILB
|
L. Chenal (JR | 6-2, 261)
|
T. Grass (R-SO | 6-2, 231)
|
OLB
|
N. Burks (6TH-SR | 6-2, 245)
|
S. Lytle (R-SO | 6-2, 230)
|
CB
|
F. Hicks (R-SR | 5-10, 192)
|
D. Engram (R-SO | 5-9, 168)
|
SS
|
C. Wilder (6TH-SR | 5-10, 199)
|
J. Torchio (R-JR | 6-1, 208)
|
FS
|
S. Nelson (R-SR | 6-2, 205)
|
T. Blaylock (R-JR | 5-11, 205)
|
CB
|
C. Williams (6TH SR | 6-0, 188)
|
A. Smith (R-JR | 5-11, 176)
S. Melvin (R-SO | 5-11, 170)
|
|
|
|
P
|
A. Vujnovich (SR | 6-3, 230)
|
C. Schlichting (R-SR | 6-2, 237)
|
FG
|
C. Larsh (R-SR | 5-10, 194)
|
J. Van Dyke (SO | 6-5, 215)
|
KO
|
J. Van Dyke (SO | 6-5, 215)
|
C. Larsh (R-SR | 5-10, 194)
|
LS
|
P. Bowden (R-SO | 6-2, 230)
|
Z. Zei (FR | 6-2, 214)
|
H
|
C. Schlichting (R-SR | 6-2, 237)
|
A. Vujnovich (SR | 6-3, 230)
|
PR
|
D. Davis (5TH-SR | 6-0, 196)
|
D. Engram (R-SO | 5-9, 168)
|
KR
|
C. Dike (SO | 6-1, 199)
|
F. Hicks (R-SR | 5-10, 192)
BRAELON ALLEN NAMED BIG TEN CO-OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK
The Big Ten announced on Monday that Braelon Allen was named as one of the conference's co-offensive players of the week. The first-year Badger ran for a career-high 173 yards on 25 carries with three touchdowns on the ground in the win over Northwestern.
Allen shares the award with Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson, who hauled in 10 passes for 126 yards and three touchdowns. He scored four times on Saturday against Purdue.
