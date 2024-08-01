Third and 10: What stood out at practice No. 3 for the Wisconsin Badgers
PLATTEVILLE - With practice No. 3 open to the media on Thursday, BadgerBlitz.com looks at three things that stood out, plus 10 quick hitters, at Ralph E. Davis Pioneer Stadium.
1. Senior Tawee Walker should contend for RB1 this fall
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news