The three Cs: Western Kentucky
BadgerBlitz.com's weekly feature, The Three Cs, takes a look at one thing we're curious, confident and concerned about heading into Wisconsin's contest against Western Kentucky.
Answers are provided by staff members Jon McNamara, John Veldhuis and Jonathan Mills.
Curious
McNamara: I'm curious to see Taiwan Deal, who was listed as one of three backups to Jonathan Taylor on the first depth chart. A fifth-year senior, Deal, a former four-star prospect from the 2014 class, has played in just 16 career games for the Badgers. But the 6-foot-1, 221-pound back made it through fall camp without any major setbacks and gives UW another power option who can run between the tackles. Taylor will likely be in the Heisman talk all season, but his success will rely on players like Deal being able to lighten his workload throughout the fall.
Veldhuis: I’m curious to see what kind of pressure Wisconsin’s new look front seven is able to generate this season. The Badgers are in an interesting situation in that they have to replace most of their defensive line, two outside linebackers and most of their starting secondary from last season. Both groups are going to lean on each other at times, and I want to see who steps up to rush the quarterback and take some pressure off that young secondary.
Mills: I am curious to see how running back Jonathan Taylor adjusts his game after his historic season. Every opponent the Badgers face this season will likely implement some sort of defensive scheme or pressure to try to limit Taylor on the ground. With that in mind, it should be interesting to see if the sophomore developed both physically and mentally over the offseason.
Confident
McNamara: I'm confident in the offensive line, and how could you not be with all five returning starters back from the 2017 season? Though head coach Paul Chryst has tried to downplay the hype, I think this offensive line will quickly prove its one of the best in the country.
Veldhuis: I am confident that we won’t see much of a sophomore slump from Jonathan Taylor, if any. Defenses may have had a full year to study his film and look for ways to stop him, but I think Wisconsin’s offense is going to be more dynamic this year - to the point where even if a team finds a way to slow up Taylor they would pay a pretty high price through the air.
Mills: I am confident that Wisconsin has been keeping a steady head in the locker room since the team’s Orange Bowl Victory over Miami. Head coach Paul Chryst, his coordinators and the players have stressed the importance of executing week-by-week and controlling only what is in their power. This consistent display of modesty- despite the outside noise and expectations- is enough for me to believe the team won’t capsize under the pressure.
Concerned
McNamara: I'm not necessarily concerned about the cornerback position, which has to replace 2017 starters Derrick Tindal and Nick Nelson. But there's not denying the position is a big unknown at this point in terms of experience and production. There's only so much you can take away from fall camp, and Western Kentucky, which averaged close to 400 yards and 25.5 points per game in 2017, should be a decent test for the unit early on.
Veldhuis: I am concerned about Wisconsin’s depth at wide receiver - at least until we get a little more clarity about if Danny Davis will miss more than the two games he is already suspended for. I don’t expect Quintez Cephus to play this season, either. I think Wisconsin has a fine top two with Kendric Pryor and A.J. Taylor - but we saw last season that the Badgers needed several contributors beyond their original top two at receiver last year. Maybe Adam Krumholz or Jack Dunn can give UW some good reps, but the group has a different feel to it at the moment.
Mills: I am concerned the Badgers will take a significant drop-off defensively. Losing seven starters on any front is a major hit, especially for a team that seemed to boast a stronger defense last season. Additionally, UW was loaded with veterans on defense and it is up to the younger players to help UW reach its preseason goals. This year, the program’s regular season schedule is significantly tougher, and you probably know the saying, “Offense wins games, defense wins championships.”