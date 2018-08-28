BadgerBlitz.com's weekly feature, The Three Cs, takes a look at one thing we're curious, confident and concerned about heading into Wisconsin's contest against Western Kentucky. Answers are provided by staff members Jon McNamara, John Veldhuis and Jonathan Mills.

Curious

Taiwan Deal (left) Jessi Schoville

McNamara: I'm curious to see Taiwan Deal, who was listed as one of three backups to Jonathan Taylor on the first depth chart. A fifth-year senior, Deal, a former four-star prospect from the 2014 class, has played in just 16 career games for the Badgers. But the 6-foot-1, 221-pound back made it through fall camp without any major setbacks and gives UW another power option who can run between the tackles. Taylor will likely be in the Heisman talk all season, but his success will rely on players like Deal being able to lighten his workload throughout the fall. Veldhuis: I’m curious to see what kind of pressure Wisconsin’s new look front seven is able to generate this season. The Badgers are in an interesting situation in that they have to replace most of their defensive line, two outside linebackers and most of their starting secondary from last season. Both groups are going to lean on each other at times, and I want to see who steps up to rush the quarterback and take some pressure off that young secondary. Mills: I am curious to see how running back Jonathan Taylor adjusts his game after his historic season. Every opponent the Badgers face this season will likely implement some sort of defensive scheme or pressure to try to limit Taylor on the ground. With that in mind, it should be interesting to see if the sophomore developed both physically and mentally over the offseason.



Confident

Jonathan Taylor

McNamara: I'm confident in the offensive line, and how could you not be with all five returning starters back from the 2017 season? Though head coach Paul Chryst has tried to downplay the hype, I think this offensive line will quickly prove its one of the best in the country. Veldhuis: I am confident that we won’t see much of a sophomore slump from Jonathan Taylor, if any. Defenses may have had a full year to study his film and look for ways to stop him, but I think Wisconsin’s offense is going to be more dynamic this year - to the point where even if a team finds a way to slow up Taylor they would pay a pretty high price through the air. Mills: I am confident that Wisconsin has been keeping a steady head in the locker room since the team’s Orange Bowl Victory over Miami. Head coach Paul Chryst, his coordinators and the players have stressed the importance of executing week-by-week and controlling only what is in their power. This consistent display of modesty- despite the outside noise and expectations- is enough for me to believe the team won’t capsize under the pressure.

Concerned

Danny Davis Darren Lee