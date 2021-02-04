Sometimes all it takes is seeing one shot go down for the lid to come off the rim. Jonathan Davis, the lone freshman in this year's rotation, has been a consistent option for Wisconsin off the bench. Davis has provided a jolt of energy with his defense, transition scoring and tough buckets at the basket. But up until Tuesday, he had yet to find his touch from beyond the arc. "I've been dealing with a little bit of confidence issues the past couple of games," Davis told reporters after the win over Penn State on Tuesday. "I haven't really been attempting a lot of threes, but to see that first one go down was a really good feeing." Heading into the rematch with the Nittany Lions, Davis had been 4-of-17 from three on the year. Seeing that first one fall opened up his confidence, as Davis went on to nail three more in the second half for a team-high 17 points on 6-of-7 shooting, including 4-of-4 from deep. He also provided his usual defensive boost with three steals.

Freshman Jonathan Davis led Wisconsin with 17 points off the bench Saturday. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

“I think the one thing with any young player, and really anybody, is he’s continuing to work on his game. Shooting is something he spends time on and gets a lot of reps in," head coach Greg Gard said Tuesday. "I think, maybe he didn’t shoot 4-for-4 or shoot that prolific because, maybe he wasn’t ready to shoot 4-for-4? "He’s put time in, he’s gotten better from where he was when came in, early August, late July, when we started some of the actual workouts with just the freshmen. The improvement he’s made and his ability to shoot the ball is evident and, obviously, it showed tonight." The mild-mannered Davis may not display much emotion on the court. But as he continues to build his confidence, Davis' senior teammates know he can be a dangerous player for the program, this year and beyond. "He doesn’t talk a lot and he never changes that facial expression - that kind of blank look on his face. He never gets too high or too low and I think that is really good to have as a freshman," point guard D'Mitrik Trice said Thursday afternoon. "He’s been a key guy for us coming off the bench and he continues to impress us, day in and day out. He’s taken huge steps from summer workouts to fall workouts to fall practice to how he’s playing now. "He’s playing more confident and every once in a while we’ll see a little smile from him. I think that’s a little stepping stone that he’s getting a little more comfortable in his role.”