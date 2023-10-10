IOWA CITY -- Iowa starting quarterback Deacon Hill will start just the second game of his collegiate career on Saturday after he led the Hawkeyes to a 20-14 win over Purdue last weekend. Hill and the Hawks will hit the road to take on his previous school, Wisconsin. He transferred to Iowa after two seasons in Madison. "I don't want to make [the game] any bigger than it is," Hill said on Tuesday. "I also don't want to diminish it and make it less than it is. I'm focused on myself and what I can do to be better for this team." "Getting my first start out of the way was good," he added. "It was rough, but we got through it. I thought it showed great perseverance from our team to be able to pull out that win. Moving into this week there's more confidence since it's not my first start."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5MZXTigJlzIHdvcmsgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9IYXdrZXllRm9vdGJhbGw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEhhd2tl eWVGb290YmFsbDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3ZaVnlrb0Zs OWsiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS92WlZ5a29GbDlrPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7 IERlYWNvbiBQZeKAmWEgSGlsbCAoQGRoaWxsc2IxMCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9kaGlsbHNiMTAvc3RhdHVzLzE2MTA3MzA1MjUz MjQ2MTE1ODQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SmFudWFyeSA0LCAyMDIz PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8v cGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRm LTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Following his performance against the Boilermakers, he knows there are things to clean up, and that a final line of 6/21 for 110 yards, a touchdown, and an interception won't cut it against the Badgers. "I think it's just about giving our guys a chance," Hill said. "They ran a lot of man, so I need to give our tight ends and receivers a chance to make a play. There was a little frustration there, but the biggest thing for me is just learning from and it and trying to grow for this week." "There were some good things to take away -- a lot of good and a lot of bad -- but there's that with every game. I want to learn from the bad but also take the good and let that build confidence." Specifically, Hill said he's focused on improving his footwork going into this second start. "Your footwork ties into your throws," he said. "If you're too open, the ball is going to sail on you a little, and if you're too closed it's not going to get there. So, I think footwork ties to an umbrella of throwing, your ball placement and all that stuff."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5EZWFjb24gSGlsbCBmaW5kcyBFcmljayBBbGwgd2hlbiBpdCBtYXR0 ZXJzISBURCBleHRlbmRzIHRoZSBsZWFkIHRvIDIwLTcuICA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3QuY28vYjVzeXVrZjk3QiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2I1c3l1 a2Y5N0I8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgSGF3a2V5ZXMgV2lyZSAoQEhhd2tleWVz V2lyZSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9IYXdrZXllc1dp cmUvc3RhdHVzLzE3MTA3Nzk0NjgyOTIxNjk3NDg/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+T2N0b2JlciA3LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlw dCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lk Z2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9k aXY+Cgo=