MADISON, Wis. – With no football games on the schedule (yet), BadgerBlitz.com is turning back the clock to pick the best/most meaningful Wisconsin regular-season games each Saturday. To make it more interesting, we’re picking the best games of a specific week: the best season openers, the best week two games, week three, etc, of the modern era (since 1947). Some weeks won’t be a fair fight, as the number of games has increased over that time (nine games until 1965, 10 games until 1971, 11 games in 1997 and mostly 12 since) with the addition of more non-conference games, but the impact these games had for Wisconsin can’t be disputed. RELATED: WEEK 1 | Our pick for Wisconsin’s best week two game of the modern era: October 4, 1952, against No.2 Illinois.

The Buildup

Alan Ameche in 1954 at Camp Randall Stadium. (Associated Press)

Wisconsin had come tantalizing close to its first Big Ten regular season title since 1912 the season before, going 5-1-1 in the league. The only toe stub was against Illinois, 14-10 in Champaign, that cleared the path for the Illini to win the Big Ten and go on to win the Rose Bowl. Illinois hadn’t lost in its previous 11 games, including going 9-0-1 the year. Wisconsin began the season by throttling Marquette and sat at No.8 in the country when the second-ranked Illini came to Madison in the conference opener for both teams.

The Game

A record crowd at the time of 52,071 watched Wisconsin dominate from the beginning, scoring in the first, third and fourth quarter to build a 20-0 lead. Fullback Alan Ameche ran for 116 yards and a touchdown on 32 attempts, while tailback Harland Carl also rushed for 116 yards and a touchdown on just 16 carries. The production of those two players was a reason why Wisconsin outgained Illinois, 334-60, on the ground and ran 83 plays to Illinois’ 48. After beating Marquette in his first collegiate game, sophomore quarterback Jim Haluska went 6-for-14 for 100 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions. The Fighting Illini didn’t score until returning a kickoff 63 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.

The Lasting Impact