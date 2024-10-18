The 3Cs: Wisconsin Badgers vs. Northwestern Wildcats

in other news
BadgerBlitz.com's weekly feature, "The 3 Cs," returns for the 2024 season. The staff takes a look at one thing we're curious, confident and concerned about heading into Wisconsin's Week 8 showdown with Northwestern.
Staff writers Seamus Rohrer and Donnie Slusher each give their thoughts on the aforementioned topics for this week's contest.
CURIOUS
ROHRER: I'm curious as to how Wisconsin tries to contain Wildcats' quarterback Jack Lausch's mobility.
The only other true dual-threat quarterback Wisconsin has faced this season is Alabama's Jalen Milroe. That didn't go particularly well. The star gunslinger ran all over Wisconsin for 75 yards and two touchdowns as the Crimson Tide's leading rusher. The Badgers had no answer for Milroe's escapability on passing plays or his running ability on designed quarterback keepers.
That's not to say Lausch is on the same level as Milroe, even in terms of mobility, because that would be blasphemy. Still, the Chicagoland native has above average speed and quickness even for a dual-threat quarterback. He has less than half the rushing yards Milroe has this season, but he looks to scramble frequently. Not yet a surgical pocket passer, Lausch oftentimes relies on his legs to get him out of trouble when his first read isn't there.
Thus, it goes without saying that containing Lausch's legs will be of the utmost importance for the Badgers. How do they elect to do that? The first thing that comes to mind is that inside linebacker Christian Alliegro is a prototypical quarterback spy. When he was first deployed as a true freshman, that's exactly what he was asked to do: spy the elusive Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer. With his sideline-to-sideline speed and instincts, he's the man for the job. Will we regularly see the sophomore in sub packages on passing downs?
Containing Lausch will also fall on Wisconsin's pass-rushers. They'll need to set the edge, collapse the pocket and make sure not to over-pursue Lausch in the backfield, keeping him in front of them whenever possible. Head coach Luke Fickell issued a challenge to his edge-rushers prior to the Rutgers game, letting them know how integral they would be in shutting down star tailback Kyle Monangai. It's reasonable to expect he did the same this week.
SLUSHER: I’m curious to see how the punting chronicles continue.
The last two blowout wins have been befuddling, compared to the start of the year, but the most surprising development of the season is how punt plays are now must-see television, no matter if the Badgers are kicking or receiving.
There has been at least one muffed punt in each of Wisconsin’s last three games.
Early in the second half against USC, Tyrell Henry muffed one which gave the Trojans the ball on Wisconsin’s 30-yard-line. They soon made it a one-possession game and never looked back.
Two weeks ago, Purdue muffed two punts in a row in the first quarter, the second of which Wisconsin recovered and led to their first of many touchdowns of the day.
After Henry suffered an injury against Purdue, safety Hunter Wohler was back deep returning punts against Rutgers, presumably because they felt he was trustworthy. He even muffed one before recovering.
There’s no way to predict something like a muffed punt, and it may even feel too miniscule for this level of thought.
But in a game that’ll be played right next to Lake Michigan, between two former Big Ten West teams with good defenses, I have an intuitive feeling that a few special teams plays could decide who wins in the end.
CONFIDENT
ROHRER: I'm confident that the Badgers will continue to deploy Sebastian Cheeks at outside linebacker.
I expect this recent trend to continue for many reasons. Last week, Cheeks played (albeit a limited nine snaps) even with the Badgers' top four edge rushers all available as Aaron Witt was healthy once again. Cheeks has provided some juice off the edge Wisconsin has been missing, and the coaching staff seems to recognize that.
Despite only playing nine snaps, he recorded three tackles, two of which constituted "stops," per Pro Football Focus. His 75.6 PFF Grade last week was his highest yet this season. Even as a rotational player, Cheeks is making an impact.
What's more, Wisconsin will need to keep its edge defenders fresh against the aforementioned mobility of Lausch. He's elusive and slippery, and he likes to get out of the pocket. Translation? There will be a lot of chasing the quarterback around come Saturday, and that can wear pass-rushers down. The Badgers should rotate bodies frequently so their pressure doesn't suffer when players get tired.
SLUSHER: I’m confident that Tawee Walker will continue his hot streak.
Along with quarterback Braedyn Locke, the biggest beneficiary of the offensive line’s improvement over the past few weeks has been Walker.
Ever since Chez Mellusi stepped away from the program and Walker was thrust into the RB1 role, he's turned into a different player.
Over the past two games, he’s rushed for 292 yards on 6.8 per carry, along with six touchdowns, compared to 147 yards on 3.8 per carry and three touchdowns in his first three games.
There’s still a question as to whether or not he’s completely healthy. He missed the second game against South Dakota and clearly struggled the next week against Alabama, but then proceeded to play his best two games of the season. So who knows, except him.
His physicality seems to be fine, as he was breaking tackles for four straight quarters against Rutgers. But his current burst doesn’t quite match what we saw in offseason camps, despite the 55-yard touchdown run he rattled off last week.
But if this game gets ugly, and I think it will, they’re not gonna turn to the freshman Darrion Dupree or Cade Yacamelli, who they don’t seem to like for whatever reason. It’s gonna be Tawee time.
I expect a 20+ carry day for Walker, and would be shocked if he doesn’t reach 100 yards and/or make his way to the end zone a few times.
CONCERNED
ROHRER: I'm concerned that Locke's turnovers finally come back to bite him in Evanston.
Truthfully, there hasn't been much to be concerned with for Wisconsin the past two weeks. Consecutive blowout victories will do that. With how lopsided both games have been, and how well he's played overall, it's easy to forget that Locke has thrown ugly interceptions in back-to-back games. Against Purdue, he telegraphed a pass over the middle that Kyndrich Breedlove was able to easily step in front of. Against Rutgers, he threw an extremely ill-advised post route into the double coverage of a two-high safeties look.
Now, in both instances, Locke bounced back. In both instances, neither play had an impact on the Badgers' dominance the rest of the way. That could certainly change on the road in Evanston.
The Badgers will be playing in a makeshift stadium on the lakefront. Winds will be high. In one of the most unique environments in the sport right now, strange things feel not only likely, but almost guaranteed to happen.
One of the reasons Locke has been able to bounce back from his interceptions so proficiently is that Wisconsin has been able to ride a dominant ground game the past two weeks. Against the 9th-ranked rushing defense in the nation, that might not be the case. As I've written about extensively this week, I'm confident that Locke will continue his inspired play. Simultaneously, though, I'm worried that Wisconsin may be able to respond so well to whatever mistakes he does make for a third straight week.
SLUSHER: I’m concerned by Northwestern’s big-play potential.
Anybody who hasn’t paid much attention to the Wildcats this season might expect a standard, run-first Big Ten West team. And that’s, mostly, what they are.
But Lausch showed in their win against Maryland last week that the offense is actually capable of making big plays.
On their second drive, after steadily driving to midfield, Lausch completed a 40-yard bomb to receiver A.J. Henning, which led to their first touchdown three plays later. Later, at the start of the fourth quarter, Lausch stepped up in the pocket and uncorked a 55-yarder to receiver Bryce Kirtz, who ran right past multiple Maryland defenders and took the catch to Maryland’s 26.
The week before, despite losing big to Indiana, 41-24, Lausch completed another two bombs to Kirtz and Henning, from 47 and 38 yards, respectively.
I’m not too worried about Wisconsin’s secondary, which is still one of the biggest strengths on the team, despite struggling earlier this season.
The Badgers’ pass rush is what I’ll keep my eye on. The outside linebackers did a great job defending the run last week and silencing Kyle Monangai, but their inability to get pressure is concerning.
They allowed Alabama’s Jalen Milroe to do whatever he wanted, USC’s Miller Moss to lead a second half comeback and even let Purdue’s Hudson Card stand in the pocket like a statue, even though he never really took advantage.
Lausch’s mobility will make it twice as hard to contain, and if they give him enough time to take shots, taking and making big shots will be their best path to pulling off an upset at home.
