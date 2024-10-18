The 3Cs: Wisconsin Badgers vs. Northwestern Wildcats

BadgerBlitz.com's weekly feature, "The 3 Cs," returns for the 2024 season. The staff takes a look at one thing we're curious, confident and concerned about heading into Wisconsin's Week 8 showdown with Northwestern. Staff writers Seamus Rohrer and Donnie Slusher each give their thoughts on the aforementioned topics for this week's contest.

CURIOUS

Northwestern quarterback Jack Lausch. (Photo by AP)

ROHRER: I'm curious as to how Wisconsin tries to contain Wildcats' quarterback Jack Lausch's mobility. The only other true dual-threat quarterback Wisconsin has faced this season is Alabama's Jalen Milroe. That didn't go particularly well. The star gunslinger ran all over Wisconsin for 75 yards and two touchdowns as the Crimson Tide's leading rusher. The Badgers had no answer for Milroe's escapability on passing plays or his running ability on designed quarterback keepers. That's not to say Lausch is on the same level as Milroe, even in terms of mobility, because that would be blasphemy. Still, the Chicagoland native has above average speed and quickness even for a dual-threat quarterback. He has less than half the rushing yards Milroe has this season, but he looks to scramble frequently. Not yet a surgical pocket passer, Lausch oftentimes relies on his legs to get him out of trouble when his first read isn't there. Thus, it goes without saying that containing Lausch's legs will be of the utmost importance for the Badgers. How do they elect to do that? The first thing that comes to mind is that inside linebacker Christian Alliegro is a prototypical quarterback spy. When he was first deployed as a true freshman, that's exactly what he was asked to do: spy the elusive Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer. With his sideline-to-sideline speed and instincts, he's the man for the job. Will we regularly see the sophomore in sub packages on passing downs? Containing Lausch will also fall on Wisconsin's pass-rushers. They'll need to set the edge, collapse the pocket and make sure not to over-pursue Lausch in the backfield, keeping him in front of them whenever possible. Head coach Luke Fickell issued a challenge to his edge-rushers prior to the Rutgers game, letting them know how integral they would be in shutting down star tailback Kyle Monangai. It's reasonable to expect he did the same this week. SLUSHER: I’m curious to see how the punting chronicles continue. The last two blowout wins have been befuddling, compared to the start of the year, but the most surprising development of the season is how punt plays are now must-see television, no matter if the Badgers are kicking or receiving. There has been at least one muffed punt in each of Wisconsin’s last three games. Early in the second half against USC, Tyrell Henry muffed one which gave the Trojans the ball on Wisconsin’s 30-yard-line. They soon made it a one-possession game and never looked back. Two weeks ago, Purdue muffed two punts in a row in the first quarter, the second of which Wisconsin recovered and led to their first of many touchdowns of the day. After Henry suffered an injury against Purdue, safety Hunter Wohler was back deep returning punts against Rutgers, presumably because they felt he was trustworthy. He even muffed one before recovering. There’s no way to predict something like a muffed punt, and it may even feel too miniscule for this level of thought. But in a game that’ll be played right next to Lake Michigan, between two former Big Ten West teams with good defenses, I have an intuitive feeling that a few special teams plays could decide who wins in the end.

CONFIDENT

Wisconsin linebacker Sebastian Cheeks. (Photo by Dan Sanger//BadgerBlitz)

ROHRER: I'm confident that the Badgers will continue to deploy Sebastian Cheeks at outside linebacker. I expect this recent trend to continue for many reasons. Last week, Cheeks played (albeit a limited nine snaps) even with the Badgers' top four edge rushers all available as Aaron Witt was healthy once again. Cheeks has provided some juice off the edge Wisconsin has been missing, and the coaching staff seems to recognize that. Despite only playing nine snaps, he recorded three tackles, two of which constituted "stops," per Pro Football Focus. His 75.6 PFF Grade last week was his highest yet this season. Even as a rotational player, Cheeks is making an impact. What's more, Wisconsin will need to keep its edge defenders fresh against the aforementioned mobility of Lausch. He's elusive and slippery, and he likes to get out of the pocket. Translation? There will be a lot of chasing the quarterback around come Saturday, and that can wear pass-rushers down. The Badgers should rotate bodies frequently so their pressure doesn't suffer when players get tired. SLUSHER: I’m confident that Tawee Walker will continue his hot streak. Along with quarterback Braedyn Locke, the biggest beneficiary of the offensive line’s improvement over the past few weeks has been Walker. Ever since Chez Mellusi stepped away from the program and Walker was thrust into the RB1 role, he's turned into a different player. Over the past two games, he’s rushed for 292 yards on 6.8 per carry, along with six touchdowns, compared to 147 yards on 3.8 per carry and three touchdowns in his first three games. There’s still a question as to whether or not he’s completely healthy. He missed the second game against South Dakota and clearly struggled the next week against Alabama, but then proceeded to play his best two games of the season. So who knows, except him. His physicality seems to be fine, as he was breaking tackles for four straight quarters against Rutgers. But his current burst doesn’t quite match what we saw in offseason camps, despite the 55-yard touchdown run he rattled off last week. But if this game gets ugly, and I think it will, they’re not gonna turn to the freshman Darrion Dupree or Cade Yacamelli, who they don’t seem to like for whatever reason. It’s gonna be Tawee time. I expect a 20+ carry day for Walker, and would be shocked if he doesn’t reach 100 yards and/or make his way to the end zone a few times.

CONCERNED

Wisconsin quarterback Braedyn Locke. (Photo by Dan Sanger//BadgerBlitz)