BadgerBlitz.com's weekly feature, "The 3 Cs," returns for the 2019 season. The staff takes a look at one thing we're curious, confident and concerned about heading into Wisconsin's Big Ten West division showdown against Northwestern. Editor and recruiting analyst Jon McNamara, senior writer Jake Kocorowski and staff writer Asher Low each give their thoughts on the aforementioned topics for this week's contest.

CURIOUS

Wisconsin Badgers safety Eric Burrell (Dan Sanger)

McNamara: I'm curious to see if a struggling Northwestern team can come into Camp Randall and give a more talented Wisconsin squad some problems. The Wildcats have been a difficult match-up for the Badgers and since 2000, they have won seven of the 13 contests between these two programs. If Pat Fitzgerald's group wants to contend for a Big Ten West title, they need to get back on track Saturday. Kocorowski: I’m wondering just how Wisconsin’s defensive backfield looks in the first half against Northwestern with starters Eric Burrell and Reggie Pearson out due to their third quarter targeting penalties during the Michigan win. Houston transfer and former walk-on Collin Wilder should assume one of the starting spots, but Tyler Mais and John Torchio likely will get work on Saturday. The latter, for that matter, recorded a late fourth-quarter interception to help seal the win. Junior Madison Cone, who converted from cornerback this year, is currently questionable with a left leg injury. If Cone cannot go, Wisconsin’s safety group may need an all walk-on assortment in the first two quarters to help continue the defense’s dominance. Northwestern is averaging just 136 yards through the air in its first three games. Low: I am curious to see who can break out of the Badgers receiving corp and become Jack Coan’s go-to guy. Quintez Cephus has been that man early for Wisconsin after his big performance against Central Michigan, but the Badgers are going to need consistent play from the group as a whole if/when they find themselves trailing in games. Right now, this team is built to wear the opponent down early, get the lead and maintain it. Playing from behind will require an aerial attack. Out of A.J. Taylor, Danny Davis, and Kendric Pryor, who will be able to separate themselves from the pack?

CONFIDENT

Wisconsin quarterback Jack Coan (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

McNamara: I'm confident that Paul Chryst's group now falls in the "this team is for real" category after last week. Say what you want about Michigan, but Wisconsin took care of business against a talented team. Saturday will be another good test for the Badgers in terms of focus and preparation. Kocorowski: Really, I’m confident in the attitude, the demeanor, the apparent edge on this team. It is so cliché to say players always take it one game at a time, but I truly feel Wisconsin does so. Based on inside linebacker Chris Orr’s thoughts after the game when speaking about the comments made by Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson last week, the Badgers respect every opponent. Despite Northwestern struggling, they know what’s at stake if they let up their guard. Low: I am confident in the play of Coan. That Michigan game was a true test for the junior and he passed it with flying colors. His stat-line against the Wolverines doesn’t fly off the page, as he only threw for 128 yards. Instead, the number that pops is the zero in the interception column through three games. Coan has been more than just a game manager for the Badgers, and even showed prowess with his legs as he rushed for two touchdowns against the Wolverines. I see no reason why Coan won’t continue to look even more comfortable in the pocket than he has to this point.

CONCERNED