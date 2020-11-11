BadgerBlitz.com's weekly feature, "The 3Cs," returns for the 2020 season. The staff takes a look at one thing we're curious, confident and concerned about heading into Wisconsin's cross-divisional showdown against Michigan. Senior writers Benjamin Worgull and Jake Kocorowski, along with staff writer Raul Vazquez each give their thoughts on the aforementioned topics for this week's contest.

CURIOUS

Wisconsin wide receiver Danny Davis (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

Benjamin Worgull: The depth. When asked about his team’s depth entering Saturday, head coach Paul Chryst said there will be players who will likely play against Michigan who weren’t in position to play three weeks ago when the season began. And since Wisconsin won’t release the names of those infected with coronavirus and unable to play against the Wolverines, our guess is as good as yours of who is going to be out there. Could this be the game we see talented freshman wide receiver Chimere Dike, who was lauded by his teammates and the quarterbacks throughout fall camp? Will safety Titus Toler (who had an interception in the opener) get more work with Michigan a bigger threat to pass than run? Will freshman Jalen Berger get some carries after UW’s running game lacked a punch against Illinois? Might we see some young offensive linemen - like Michigan-native Logan Brown - get some work? Again, we won’t really know until Saturday night. Raul Vasquez: I'm curious about the script the coaches draw up. With the Badgers having played their most recent game three weeks ago, how will they approach this contest offensively? Will they try to ease Graham Mertz or Danny Vanden Boom and the offense back into a game flow and be conservative? Or will they look to keep up their high-powered offensive attack that shined against the Fighting Illini against a porous Michigan secondary? The Wolverines' 104th best passing defense that gives up 287 yards per game through the air may leave Mertz and his pass catchers salivating over the matchup. But how will Chryst and offensive coordinator Joe Rudolph approach it? Jake Kocorowski: Digging deeper into Ben’s point, I am curious as to who starts at quarterback for Wisconsin on Saturday, and how he (and the offense) performs. Reports from the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and Wisconsin State Journal have stated that both Mertz and Wolf received positive COVID-19 tests, but as mentioned previously, the school has not officially confirmed that. However, on Monday, Chryst discussed Mertz and his potential availability to play. “Graham, the way that his is timing out, he's starting to kind of process of coming back,” Chryst said. “His tests are all done, and I think he'll be able to have some practice and we'll see if it's enough practice time. You don't know that, and each guy's a little bit different. How do they handle all of it? So we'll kind of see on him and a couple other guys that were kind of in that early group of it.” If he cannot go, is Wolf available and ready, and for that matter, will Danny Vanden Boom find time on the field?

CONFIDENT

Worgull: Michigan’s invincibility is gone for Wisconsin. Before 2007, UW had beaten Michigan by at least 14 points only twice. Showing how much things have changed, the Badgers’ last five wins have been by 16, 21, 20, 14 and 21. UW hasn’t won in Ann Arbor since 2010, but this Michigan team won’t scare the visitors because while the Badgers were dealing with off-the-field turmoil, Michigan was succumbing to on-field disasters. Once thought by some (me included) to be the toughest game on UW’s schedule in 2020, the Wolverines have looked sloppy in a home loss to an average Michigan State team and on the road to a top-10 Indiana team (man, that feels weird to say). As a result, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh finds himself on the hot seat as restless fans are calling for his job. What the first three weeks of the season have told us about Michigan is that the Wolverines are playing a lot of youth and are dealing with a ton of injuries. They were missing their starting tackles last week against Indiana and rushed for a whopping 13 yards. Now, Michigan has to replace defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson, one of the team’s top defenders who fractured his leg last week and is out four months. That’s concerning for a defense that doesn’t have a sack in the past two weeks. Vasquez: Depth. Much like Ben and Jake, I am curious to see which players find the field and benefit from a banged up roster, but there is depth across Wisconsin’s roster. The lone spots that lack major depth are at tight end, wide receiver and linebacker. Reading between the lines here, but with wide outs Kendric Pryor and Danny Davis, tight end Jake Ferguson and linebacker Jack Sanborn being made available to the media this week, one can assume that they’ll be ready to go for Saturday. [Ed. note: Wisconsin made available Pryor and Sanborn in the end on Tuesday, though they at first stated Davis and swapped him out for Ferguson before Pryor's appearance was finalized.] The Badgers were hit hard by a COVID outbreak and will have new faces on both sides of the ball, but their depth will show up this weekend. Kocorowski: Still confident in Wisconsin’s run defense, thanks to its defensive line. Position coach Inoke Breckterfield boasted in early October how he felt confident with his two-deep of players, and their veteran presence should make it a compelling matchup in Ann Arbor this weekend. Michigan comes in averaging 140 yards on the ground per game and 5.7 yards per attempt in its trio of conference clashes, though Indiana clamped down to allow under a yard per carry on Saturday. The Wolverines’ passing attack should be a formidable challenge for UW’s secondary with Joe Milton completing over 60% of his throws and averaging 289.7 yards per game through the air. However, take away the rushing attack, and the Badgers can hone in on containing the intriguing signal caller and his receiving targets -- something I think will happen.

CONCERNED