BadgerBlitz.com's weekly feature, "The 3 Cs," returns for the 2019 season. The staff takes a look at one thing we're curious, confident and concerned about heading into Wisconsin's non-conference finale against Kent State. Editor and recruiting analyst Jon McNamara, senior writer Jake Kocorowski and staff writer Asher Low each give their thoughts on the aforementioned topics for this week's contest.

CURIOUS

Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Jack Coan and the offense celebrating (Dan Sanger)

McNamara: I'm curious to see if Wisconsin's pass game amps up against Kent State. Specifically, I'm looking at tight end Jake Ferguson, who has 10 catches for 101 yards and no touchdowns through four contests. Outside of Northwestern, the Badgers have moved the ball at will, but I'd be surprised if we didn't hear Ferguson name called more often in the next few weeks.

Kocorowski: I’m curious to see how the offense rebounds after a rough performance against Northwestern. Wisconsin gained just 243 yards and converted only 4-of-16 third downs last Saturday. Credit the Wildcats for taming the Badgers’ offense as they did, especially after a nearly 500-yard performance by UW against Michigan the week prior. I guess I’m also wondering -- what constitutes a bounce-back performance against a MAC program that allowed Auburn to have three 100-yard rushers, 467 yards rushing and 55 points? Will it take a Michigan-like showing two games from now against a better defense in Michigan State to deem this offense “back on track?” Low: I am curious to see how Jack Coan and the receiving core perform after a rough outing against Northwestern. We should be clear that a large amount of credit goes to Pat Fitzgerald and the defensive scheme that his team ran. As I mentioned last week, the receiving core needs one or two guys to separate themselves from the pack. We will see if this game can be a confidence builder for the Badgers passing game heading into the back half of conference play. I am also curious to see if Jonathan Taylor can capitalize on a chance to put up Heisman-like numbers. The Golden Flashes run defense has been inconsistent at best, and they gave up 467 yards on the ground against Auburn. Badgers fans have come to expect much more than 119 yards and a touchdown from Taylor, but those are the expectations he has created.

CONFIDENT

Wisconsin defensive end Matt Henningsen celebrates with teammates after a third quarter touchdown against Northwestern (Dan Sanger)

McNamara: I'm confident that Zack Baun is one of the top defensive players in the Big Ten. The senior outside linebacker leads the team in tackles for loss (6.5), sacks (3.0), QB hurries (6) and is his second in total tackles (20). He's looked excellent off the edge and is a big reason why the Badgers have one of the top defenses in the country. Kocorowski: The defense’s ability to create opportunities has been impressive early on. Jim Leonhard’s crew has generated 11 takeaways so far -- three of those resulting in direct touchdowns (one Noah Burks pick-six, two Matt Henningsen fumble recoveries for touchdowns). For comparison in 14 games, UW’s defense was credited with 29 turnovers. This year’s squad is ahead of that curve. Against Kent State and its up-tempo offense, the ability to not just slow down that scheme but also create some turnovers will be huge. The Golden Flashes have not thrown an interception yet this season but have fumbled 10 times -- losing four of them. Having Henningsen and fellow defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk bat down passes at the line could greatly increase the chances of a fortunate change of possession. Low: This defense is something else. They have been special all year long, and they legitimately believe they are as good as any unit in the country. Even without Eric Burrell and Reggie Pearson in the first half, the Badgers' defense shut down Clemson transfer Hunter Johnson and the Wildcats. This dominance won’t change against an up-tempo offense for Kent State that has only managed 23 total points against the two ranked opponents they have faced this year.

CONCERNED

Wisconsin kicker Zach Hintze has been impressive so far in 2019. (Dan Sanger)