The 3Cs: Kent State Golden Flashes
BadgerBlitz.com's weekly feature, "The 3 Cs," returns for the 2019 season. The staff takes a look at one thing we're curious, confident and concerned about heading into Wisconsin's non-conference finale against Kent State.
Editor and recruiting analyst Jon McNamara, senior writer Jake Kocorowski and staff writer Asher Low each give their thoughts on the aforementioned topics for this week's contest.
CURIOUS
McNamara: I'm curious to see if Wisconsin's pass game amps up against Kent State. Specifically, I'm looking at tight end Jake Ferguson, who has 10 catches for 101 yards and no touchdowns through four contests. Outside of Northwestern, the Badgers have moved the ball at will, but I'd be surprised if we didn't hear Ferguson name called more often in the next few weeks.
Kocorowski: I’m curious to see how the offense rebounds after a rough performance against Northwestern. Wisconsin gained just 243 yards and converted only 4-of-16 third downs last Saturday. Credit the Wildcats for taming the Badgers’ offense as they did, especially after a nearly 500-yard performance by UW against Michigan the week prior.
I guess I’m also wondering -- what constitutes a bounce-back performance against a MAC program that allowed Auburn to have three 100-yard rushers, 467 yards rushing and 55 points? Will it take a Michigan-like showing two games from now against a better defense in Michigan State to deem this offense “back on track?”
Low: I am curious to see how Jack Coan and the receiving core perform after a rough outing against Northwestern. We should be clear that a large amount of credit goes to Pat Fitzgerald and the defensive scheme that his team ran. As I mentioned last week, the receiving core needs one or two guys to separate themselves from the pack. We will see if this game can be a confidence builder for the Badgers passing game heading into the back half of conference play.
I am also curious to see if Jonathan Taylor can capitalize on a chance to put up Heisman-like numbers. The Golden Flashes run defense has been inconsistent at best, and they gave up 467 yards on the ground against Auburn. Badgers fans have come to expect much more than 119 yards and a touchdown from Taylor, but those are the expectations he has created.
CONFIDENT
McNamara: I'm confident that Zack Baun is one of the top defensive players in the Big Ten. The senior outside linebacker leads the team in tackles for loss (6.5), sacks (3.0), QB hurries (6) and is his second in total tackles (20). He's looked excellent off the edge and is a big reason why the Badgers have one of the top defenses in the country.
Kocorowski: The defense’s ability to create opportunities has been impressive early on. Jim Leonhard’s crew has generated 11 takeaways so far -- three of those resulting in direct touchdowns (one Noah Burks pick-six, two Matt Henningsen fumble recoveries for touchdowns). For comparison in 14 games, UW’s defense was credited with 29 turnovers. This year’s squad is ahead of that curve.
Against Kent State and its up-tempo offense, the ability to not just slow down that scheme but also create some turnovers will be huge. The Golden Flashes have not thrown an interception yet this season but have fumbled 10 times -- losing four of them. Having Henningsen and fellow defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk bat down passes at the line could greatly increase the chances of a fortunate change of possession.
Low: This defense is something else. They have been special all year long, and they legitimately believe they are as good as any unit in the country. Even without Eric Burrell and Reggie Pearson in the first half, the Badgers' defense shut down Clemson transfer Hunter Johnson and the Wildcats.
This dominance won’t change against an up-tempo offense for Kent State that has only managed 23 total points against the two ranked opponents they have faced this year.
CONCERNED
McNamara: Special teams, outside of kickoff specialist Zach Hintze, must improve. Kent State is a great opportunity to work out a few things and gain some confidence in this facet of the game.
Kocorowski: It all goes back to special teams, and it’s the turnovers and change of possessions seen last week. For the second game in a row, another onside kick went to UW’s opponents. Then, Jack Dunn muffed a punt that led to a touchdown, while a key personal foul penalty by Rachad Wildgoose on a punt return in the first quarter breathed new life into a Northwestern drive going nowhere that resulted in a field goal. Those contributed to nine of the 15 points the Wildcats scored on Saturday.
Heading deeper into conference play, Wisconsin needs to shore up that phase of the game -- especially in close contests.
Low: If you can find one complaint with the Badgers performances in Big Ten play, it's taking their foot off the gas in the second half of those wins. Wisconsin has to practice the mental side of holding a lead. Against Michigan, the defense relaxed once UW had a comfortable cushion. Against Northwestern, the game appeared to be all but over heading into the fourth quarter, but once again Wisconsin allowed an opponent back in with two fourth-quarter touchdowns. Putting together complete games will be essential to wins in conference play.