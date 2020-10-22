BadgerBlitz.com's weekly feature, "The 3Cs," returns for the 2020 season. The staff takes a look at one thing we're curious, confident and concerned about heading into Wisconsin's Big Ten West, season-opening showdown against Illinois. Editor and recruiting analyst Jon McNamara, senior writers Benjamin Worgull and Jake Kocorowski, along with staff writer Raul Vazquez each give their thoughts on the aforementioned topics for this week's contest.

CURIOUS

Redshirt senior Caesar Williams is expected to start Friday evening against Illinois. (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

McNamara: The last time we - media and fans both included - saw Wisconsin with pads on was during the Rose Bowl against Oregon on Jan. 1. Each new season brings a new set of challenges and expectations, but without having seen this specific group take part in a spring (canceled due to COVID-19) and fall camp (closed entirely to the media), I'm really curious to see how the 2020 version of the Badgers and the players tasked with taking on a larger and more significant workload this fall. Worgull: Wisconsin’s running attack saw one of the best to ever play the position leave for the NFL after the 2020 Rose Bowl. But while Jonathan Taylor was the next man up in what has been a long line of great Wisconsin running backs, he left with no clear-cut heir apparent. Garrett Groshek has proven to be a useful option out of the backfield with his ability to catch passes in the flat, but how will he handle running consistently between the tackles? Nakia Watson is a power back who could be the Badgers’ bruiser but does he have the speed to deliver big chunk plays? Does Isaac Guerendo have a legitimate future at the position after spending the first part of his college career at receiver? Will we see four-star Jalen Berger at any point this season? Vazquez: With reporters only eye into practices being word of mouth from players during press conferences over Zoom, it’s no secret that there are tons of questions about how the offense will look with so many new pieces. Though Taylor is an all-time great running back in the history of college football, it isn’t a stretch to say Quintez Cephus was just as important to the offense. Now Cephus and his 94 targets are in the NFL with the Detroit Lions, leaving questions regarding how the passing game pans out. Kendric Pryor and Danny Davis will be asked to step in and contribute in a big way as the top two wideouts, but who will step up as WR3 and WR4 with A.J. Taylor also gone? Jack Dunn and Adam Krumholz were listed in the two deep when the first depth chart was released, but they have just five catches for 32 yards across their careers at UW. Who becomes the option they turn to for a deep shot? Davis hauled in 16.1 yards per catch his freshman year; will he be asked to be their deep threat while also being a consistent receiving option for Graham Mertz? Kocorowski: All eyes are on Mertz and his first start under center (or in the shotgun or pistol) for Wisconsin. The former four-star recruit has the arm strength, accuracy and ability to make plays, but how will he look under the lights of Camp Randall Stadium in his first career start against not a non-conference foe, but an Illinois program that likes to force turnovers? Can he help guide the offense down the field, and most importantly, put points up on the board in the season-opener?

CONFIDENT

Expectations are high for Wisconsin's defensive line this fall. (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

McNamara: You really have to feel confident about Wisconsin's returning experience in the trenches on each side of the ball. On offense, Joe Rudolph welcomes back a veteran group loaded with experience. UW is expected to start three redshirt juniors, a redshirt senior and a sixth-year senior. Defensively, the Badgers return all three starters at end and nose tackle, and position coach Inoke Breckterfield should have a solid two-deep with Matt Henningsen, Bryson Williams and Isaiah Mullens. If it all starts up front, as they say in football, the Badgers should be just fine. Worgull: There is a lot of swagger among Wisconsin’s four top cornerbacks that includes a lot of meaningful game action. Having Caesar Williams, Faion Hicks, Rachad Wildgoose, Donte Burton and several others back is a major bonus for defensive coordinator/secondary coach Jim Leonhard, who can push these guys exceptionally hard and get a high level of play because of it. After finishing 12th nationally in pass defense last season, this group has the potential to be among the best in the country through the air. Vazquez: This feels odd to say with Wisconsin having replaced three starters along the interior, including an NFL starter in Tyler Biadasz, but UW looks like they’ll be stout up front once again. The offensive line will be welcoming back Jon Dietzen, who has started 32 games and appeared in 35 contests. Dietzen will start at right guard while former running mate Cole Van Lanen mans down the spot at left tackle. Van Lanen, who many believed would have been drafted a year ago, returns feeling more powerful and calling the line the “most knowledgeable” he’s seen during his time at UW. Experienced linemen Josh Seltzner, Kayden Lyles and Logan Bruss man down the rest of the line, while Tyler Beach, who has played in 27 career games, is listed as a co-starter with Bruss at right tackle with the first-team "OR" designation. Kocorowski: Wisconsin’s defensive line. Five key contributors return from a year ago in what will be one of the strengths of Leonhard’s unit. On Oct. 7, position coach Inoke Breckterfield stated he felt good about his six athletes in the two-deep at the moment. Garrett Rand, Isaiahh Loudermilk, Matt Henningsen and redshirt sophomore Isaiah Mullens should lock down the end spots, while the two-deep of sophomore Keeanu Benton and junior Bryson Williams boasts a couple of game-ready nose tackles. Those players should allow UW to keep the line fresh and allow interesting combinations both in base and nickel sub-packages.

CONCERNED

Special teams could be a concern for Wisconsin this fall. (Jake Kocorowski)