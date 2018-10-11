BadgerBlitz.com's weekly feature, The Three Cs, takes a look at one thing we're curious, confident and concerned about heading into Wisconsin's contest against Michigan. Answers are provided by staff members Jon McNamara and John Veldhuis.

CURIOUS

JOHN VELDHUIS: I am wondering just how much of Wisconsin's defensive depth chart is going to be available to play against Michigan. The Badgers listed five players who have cracked the two-deep as "questionable" for this game: cornerbacks Deron Harrell and Caesar Williams, defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk, inside linebacker Griffin Grady, and outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel. We won't know for sure until game time on Saturday who is going to be available, but the Badgers are going to need all hands on deck on defense to make sure they turn in a better statistical performance than their game against Nebraska last week. Losing Loudermilk in particular could be a problem - he's been one of Wisconsin's better pass-rushers on the defensive line. JON MCNAMARA: I, too, am curious about Wisconsin's injury report and who exactly will be available come Saturday night. But I'm also curious to see if head coach Paul Chryst opens the playbook up a bit more against Michigan. I'm not saying Wisconsin's offense has been vanilla so far, but we've only seen six total jet sweeps (four by Kendrick Pryor and two by Aron Cruickshank) and a few snaps with Garrett Groshek in the wildcat. Will that change this week, like having the former Amherst High School QB throwing a pass out of that formation? We'll have to see.



CONFIDENT

JOHN VELDHUIS: I am confident that Wisconsin's offense will do their best to bring their 'A' game this week to the Big House. They seemed to take a step forward last week against Nebraska, and several players have said they know they need to be locked in this week during practices to make sure they play the way they want to against the Wolverines. Michigan's defense is very tough, and if the Badgers are going to pull off the upset they're going to need to throw a few solid offensive punches. JON MCNAMARA: I'm confident in Wisconsin's offensive line. I don't think this is the best unit in the country, but they were good against Nebraska and I think that will carry over against Michigan. This unit has given up just one sack, five pressures and two QB hits all season.

CONCERNED

