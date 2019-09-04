BadgerBlitz.com's weekly feature, "The 3 Cs," returns for the 2019 season. The staff takes a look at one thing we're curious, confident and concerned about heading into Wisconsin's home-opener against MAC program Central Michigan. Editor and recruiting analyst Jon McNamara and senior writer Jake Kocorowski each give their thoughts on the aforementioned topics for this week's contest.

Wisconsin inside linebacker Chris Orr celebrating with defensive end Matt Henningsen. (Associated Press)

CURIOUS

McNamara: I’m curious to see what other true freshmen, if any, participate against Central Michigan in a game that should have some mop-up time available in the second half. The staff played three members from the 2019 class - cornerback Semar Melvin, nose guard Keeanu Benton and middle linebacker Leo Chenal against South Florida in Week 1. From that trio, Benton and Chenal appear on the path towards burning their redshirt. Fans are eager to see quarterback Graham Mertz, who is currently listed on the depth chart, but there are a few others who could also make their debut Saturday afternoon. Kocorowski: Honestly, I’m wondering just what improvements we will see from Week 1’s performance during UW’s home-opener on Saturday. Despite the 49-0 score, there was plenty to improve upon -- especially offensively, whether it was the number of sacks and tackles for loss allowed, end of first half time management, etc. To see Wisconsin win by so much on the road yet know the team could improve in a few key areas is a promising sign, in my opinion. Not all Power 5 teams were so lucky to start their respective seasons, so if the Badgers start shoring up those proverbial loose ends against Central Michigan, it will help entering the bye week before Michigan comes to town in two weeks.

CONFIDENT

Wisconsin safety Eric Burrell (Jake Kocorowski)

McNamara: I’m confident Wisconsin’s defense, specifically the secondary, won’t miss a beat with Eric Burrell starting at free safety. Monday, the Badgers confirmed that starter Scott Nelson would be out against Central Michigan. With that, Burrell, a redshirt junior, is set to start in UW’s home opener. Last season, Burrell, according to Pro Football Focus, graded out at 78.2; only T.J. Edwards, Ryan Connelly and Zack Baun were ahead of him. Against South Florida, Burrell played 32 snaps with a 71.1 grade. We'll see if Nelson is ready in two weeks against Michigan, but the Badgers will be just fine Saturday with Burrell moving up the depth chart. Kocorowski: Wisconsin’s running game. Jonathan Taylor ripped off two 30-yard-plus runs last week on way to 135 on 16 rushes. Nakia Watson carried the ball 14 times for 80 yards and showed some speed around the edge on a 27-yard score. Though he carried the ball just twice, Bradrick Shaw showed a flash of his former self on a special 15-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. Assistant coach John Settle’s room looked impressive in its first outing, and I’ll stand behind my previous bold prediction of Shaw and Watson rushing for a combined 185 yards this week. With only two carries for 11 yards against USF, I think Garrett Groshek also sees more of the rock against Central Michigan.

Wisconsin offensive tackle Logan Bruss, who is ruled out for Central Michigan (Jake Kocorowski)

CONCERNED