The No. 15 Wisconsin Badgers (10-3, 2-0 Big Ten) dropper their final non-conference game of the season on Saturday night, falling to Western Kentucky 83-76 on the road in Bowling Green. With non-conference play fully in the books, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look back at what we learned about this UW basketball team during the first few months of the season - and takes a look forward at what to expect from the Badgers as they make a full pivot to Big Ten play early next month.