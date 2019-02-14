With six games left in their regular season the Wisconsin Badgers still have an outside shot at winning the Big Ten regular season title—but it's going to take some hard work and more than a little luck for UW to finish the year atop the conference. In our latest 3-2-1 feature BadgerBlitz.com breaks down how the rest of Wisconsin's regular season might shake out, along with asking two burning questions about the team and making a bold prediction.