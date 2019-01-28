MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Badgers are about to move in to the final half of their Big Ten schedule, and have a 6-3 record in conference play following Saturday's 62-46 win over Northwestern at the Kohl Center.

Sitting just outside of double-bye territory for the Big Ten tournament, the Badgers are in fifth place after Saturday's win but are about to take on five tough games as they finish out January and move in to the final full month of the season. Over the next two weeks the Badgers will take on Nebraska on the road, host No. 13 Maryland, travel to Minnesota and No. 5 Michigan, before returning home for a matchup with No. 6 Michigan State on Feb. 12.

In our latest 3-2-1 feature, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at three things we've learned about the Badgers since the start of Big Ten play, asks two important questions and makes one prediction for the next few weeks of Wisconsin's season.

