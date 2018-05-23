"I'm heading up to the June 1 camp and am really excited to compete and show what I can do," Henry told BadgerBlitz.com. "I have been talking to coach Bobby April and he was very responsive and gave me some advice for the camp coming up."

A prospect traveling to Madison from outside the state lines will be Hunter Henry , a 2019 safety from Lake Travis High School in Texas.

June 1 is shaping up to be an important camp date for the Badgers, with a number of in- and out-of-state prospects scheduled to be on campus.

The Badgers have room for a safety in this class after Bryson Shaw's recent decommitment. Henry, a 6-foot-1, 195-pound junior, is hoping his camp performance will lead to more interest from Wisconsin moving forward.

"Since I'm a hybrid safety/outside linebacker, coach April felt like I should attend camp as a safety after watching my film," Henry said. "I'm definitely interested in Wisconsin right now. Wisconsin would probably be my top school, honestly, if they offered me."

"First is the area - Wisconsin is beautiful and I like the snow even though I'm a southern boy. The program's success speaks for itself. Just look at last year - they had a great team and a great program. I'm also intrigued by coach (Jim) Leonhard and his success as a Badger and in the NFL. He was an undersized safety but competed at a high level and was very successful. I hope to achieve the same level of success and would love to do it as a Badger, too."

Henry is from the same high school as current UW wide receiver Cade Green, who the Badgers landed in the 2017 recruiting class.

"I don't talk to Cade much because I moved away for my sophomore and junior year and but transferred back to Lake Travis in January," Henry said. "But he actually coached our 7-on-7 team last Saturday, so it was good to see him."

So far, Henry, who had 52 tackles and one interception as a junior, has offers from Liberty, Texas State and Houston Baptist, with strong interest coming from a handful of other programs.

"Aside from those that have offered me already, Virginia, Duke, SMU, Louisiana Tech, Iowa State, Utah and Rice are contacting me a lot," Henry said. "This spring I went to Texas, Texas A&M, Baylor, Oklahoma State, La Tech and SMU.

"This summer I'm going to be very select about the schools I go to because you can't make them all. So I'm focusing on schools that have shown high interest and where I feel I have the best chance at getting an offer from. Those schools are Virginia, Utah, Iowa State, Duke, Wake Forest, UNC, N.C. State and maybe Colorado and Stanford, too."

Wisconsin currently has eight commitments in the 2019 class.