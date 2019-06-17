Ten to watch from Wisconsin's summer basketball camps
Greg Gard and his coaching staff were able to evaluate a number of prospects during their advanced and team camps the past two weekends.
With the dust now settled, BadgerBlitz.com, which was in attendance for both events, takes a look at 10 prospects who either solidified their status, or emerged on Wisconsin's radar after their camp performance.
Note: Prospects are listed in no specific order.
Offers: Creighton, Iowa, Nebraska, Colorado, Iowa State, South Dakota, South Dakota State, TCU and Wisconsin
The word: After he turned heads at last year's advanced camp, Matthew Mors returned to Madison this past weekend and was arguably the top performer at Wisconsin's team event. A forward who can handle the ball, shoot from outside and work in the post, Mors is a high-priority target for the Badgers in the 2021 class. The South Dakota native has a very strong relationship with assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft and UW has to be considered an early favorite in Mors' recruitment.
Committed to: Wisconsin
The word: A long-time target for the Badgers, Jonathan Davis rewarded Gard's hard work with a commitment Saturday night. The 6-foot-5 wing is extremely active on both ends and should provide more athleticism to UW's roster. The Rivals150 prospect, who is also the quarterback on La Crosse Central's football team, has drawn comparisons to former Wisconsin guard Michael Flowers.
Offers: Nebraska, Wisconsin and Minnesota
The word: Chucky Hepburn turned heads at Wisconsin's advanced camp, so much that Gard extended a scholarship on the spot. Hepburn is more athletic than he looks at first glance and was able to do a number of things well while in Madison. His stocky build and game may remind some UW fans of former point guard Jordan Taylor.
