Ten thoughts on Wisconsin's last 10 commitments in the 2021 class
With 20 commitments now secured in Wisconsin's 2021 class, which currently sits at No. 15 in the country, BadgerBlitz.com provided one thought on the 10 most recent pledges.
Note: Prospects are listed in the order of their commitment to UW.
1. Things started to move in the right direction for Wisconsin in Jack Pugh's recruitment after his unofficial visit on March 1. The Badgers moved to the top of his list after that trip and held the top spot until his commitment in late May. A late push and last-minute trip with his family to Penn State's campus made things exciting until the very end. But the Badgers won out for Pugh, a versatile tight end with excellent size and athleticism.
2. How do you win recruiting battles against Alabama? You identify talent early in the process and build that relationship before other schools get involved. Wisconsin hosted Darryl Peterson in September of 2019 during its win over Michigan and got him back on campus March 1. By then, the Badgers held a sizable lead in Peterson's recruitment and locked him up on June 1. The three-star prospect was also intrigued by the opportunity to play outside linebacker at the next level.
