With 20 commitments now secured in Wisconsin's 2021 class, which currently sits at No. 15 in the country, BadgerBlitz.com provided one thought on the 10 most recent pledges. Note: Prospects are listed in the order of their commitment to UW.

1. Things started to move in the right direction for Wisconsin in Jack Pugh's recruitment after his unofficial visit on March 1. The Badgers moved to the top of his list after that trip and held the top spot until his commitment in late May. A late push and last-minute trip with his family to Penn State's campus made things exciting until the very end. But the Badgers won out for Pugh, a versatile tight end with excellent size and athleticism.