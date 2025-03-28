Ten significant visits coming up in April for the Wisconsin Badgers

Wisconsin is currently on break after four spring practices, but competition will heat up again when the Badgers resume camp on April 1.
UW's recruiting department will also open up its doors to a number of key visitors next month.
Note: This is not an exclusive list and scheduled visits are tentatively set.
Date: April 3
Why: Cornerback is an important position for Wisconsin in 2026 class, and Nick Hankins Jr. is at or near the top of the Badgers' board. The three-star prospect from Illinois was in Madison twice last fall and is set to return at the start of April. Indiana and Illinois are also major players in his recruitment, but SEC programs like Ole Miss and Auburn are also involved. Look for UW to push for an official while Hankins is on campus.
Date: April 3
Why: Will Wisconsin pull the trigger on an offer during Isaac Miller's visit? Iowa, Iowa State, Minnesota, Northwestern, Purdue and Utah have already extended scholarships to the standout from Catholic Memorial. The Badgers have tossed out offers to Korz Loken, Cole Reiter and Richie Flanigan in the 2027 in-state class, but Miller may have the highest upside amongst the group.