PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry03SzI1WVZNUldUJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTdLMjVZVk1SV1QnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy03SzI1WVZNUldUJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
premium-icon
ago football Edit

Ten in-state prospects to watch during the 2024 high school football season

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

With high school football set to kick off inside the state Thursday evening, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at 10 in-state prospects for Wisconsin recruiting fans to watch this fall.

Note: Prospects are listed in alphabetical order. This is not an exclusive list and does not represent the only in-state athletes Wisconsin is currently recruiting.

1. Germantown senior inside linebacker Cooper Catalano

Committed to: Wisconsin

Why watch: A 6-foot-2, 215-pound prospect from Germantown High School, Cooper Catalano was commit No. 4 for Wisconsin in the 2025 class. His primary contact is defensive coordinator Mike Tressel.

"I just have a really great relationship with the staff and it's my hometown team," Catalano told BadgerBlitz.com. "Wisconsin is the school I've been rooting for since I was a little kid, and there's nothing like football at Camp Randall. That's ultimately what led to my decision.

"Coach Tressel and I have a great relationship and he put in a ton of effort to get me to Wisconsin. We get along well and talk a lot on the phone. I appreciate Coach Tress and all the effort he's put into this process. I'm really excited to see what we can accomplish over the next few years."

Catalano, who chose UW over offers from Illinois, Iowa State, Kansas, Michigan State, Minnesota and Missouri, visited UW no less than six times during the course of his recruitment.

"The recruiting process is fun, obviously, but it does come with a lot of stress," Catalano said. "I'm very excited and I'm very confident that I made the right decision. I'm glad we come to this conclusion."

Catalano enters his senior season with 405 career tackles. He has a strong chance to break the state’s career record in that department of 462.

2. Neenah senior safety Grant Dean

Committed to: Wisconsin

Why watch: Wisconsin hosted Grant Dean, an in-state safety from Neenah High School, a handful of times prior to his offer in April. The three-star prospect and all-state pick in 2023 committed less than 24 hours later. Verbal No. 8 in the junior cycle, Dean chose Wisconsin over scholarships from Army, North Dakota State, Northern Illinois, South Dakota State and Wyoming.

"I've visited a few times and we were looking forward to getting back," Dean told BadgerBlitz.com. "Coach (Alex) Grinch told me that he didn't want to see me leave the state and that he wanted me here as a Badger. We kind of had an idea that the offer could come, but it was still very exciting.

"It was a dream come true for me to play for the Badgers. I've been watching them since I was a little kid and have been going to games. I'm super excited."

Dean, who ran the 100-meter dash in 10.8 seconds this spring, had 59 tackles and two interceptions last season.

3. Grafton junior linebacker Tyler Heinle 

Get 60% off the first year of an annual subscription!
Get 60% off the first year of an annual subscription!
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyJz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ndmlkZW8t YWQtd3JhcHBlcic+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPScvL2MuanNyZG4uY29t L3MvY3MuanM/cD0yMjU0NicgdHlwZT0ndGV4dC9qYXZhc2NyaXB0Jz48L3Nj cmlwdD4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ndmlkZW8tY29udGFpbmVyJyBpZD0nZHNfZGVm YXVsdF9hbmNob3InPjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxNzUiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3dpc2NvbnNpbi5yaXZhbHMu Y29tL25ld3MvdGVuLWluLXN0YXRlLXByb3NwZWN0cy10by13YXRjaC1kdXJp bmctdGhlLTIwMjQtaGlnaC1zY2hvb2wtZm9vdGJhbGwtc2Vhc29uIiwKICAg IGNzX2ZwaWQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGl0OiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAg Y3NfZnBkbTogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZHQ6ICcqbnVsbCcKICB9KTsK ICAoZnVuY3Rpb24oKSB7CiAgICB2YXIgcyA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmNyZWF0ZUVs ZW1lbnQoInNjcmlwdCIpLCBlbCA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmdldEVsZW1lbnRzQnlU YWdOYW1lKCJzY3JpcHQiKVswXTsgcy5hc3luYyA9IHRydWU7CiAgICAvLyBs b2FkaW5nIHRoZSBldmVyZ3JlZW4gdmVyc2lvbiBvZiBjcy5qcyBzbyB3ZSBh bHdheXMgaGF2ZSB0aGUgbGFzdCB2ZXJzaW9uCiAgICBzLnNyYyA9ICJodHRw czovL3MueWltZy5jb20vY3gvdnptL2NzLmpzIjsKICAgIGVsLnBhcmVudE5v ZGUuaW5zZXJ0QmVmb3JlKHMsIGVsKTsKICB9KSgpOwo8L3NjcmlwdD4KCjxu b3NjcmlwdD4KICA8aW1nIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9zYi5zY29yZWNhcmRyZXNl YXJjaC5jb20vcD9jMT0yJmMyPTcyNDE0NjkmYzc9aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYlMkZ3 aXNjb25zaW4ucml2YWxzLmNvbSUyRm5ld3MlMkZ0ZW4taW4tc3RhdGUtcHJv c3BlY3RzLXRvLXdhdGNoLWR1cmluZy10aGUtMjAyNC1oaWdoLXNjaG9vbC1m b290YmFsbC1zZWFzb24mYzU9MjAyMjczMzE3NSZjdj0yLjAmY2o9MSZjc191 Y2ZyPTAiIC8+Cjwvbm9zY3JpcHQ+CjwhLS0gRW5kIGNvbVNjb3JlIFRhZyAt LT4KCgo=