Wisconsin, Ted Gilmore in contact with 2020 WR Isaac Smith
Still in search of another wide receiver to pair with current commit Chimere Dike in the 2020 class, Wisconsin recently touched base with a fast-rising senior from Tennessee.
Isaac Smith, a 6-foot-3, 185-pound prospect from St. George's, has been in contact with Badgers' assistant coach Ted Gilmore.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news