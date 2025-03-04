TE Mueller talks Top 8 and time frame

Ahead of Wisconsin's matchup against Minnesota, Greg Gard and select players were made available to the media.
Wisconsin's 2025 spring position previews continue with a look at the tight ends.
Wisconsin, which defeated Washington but lost to Michigan State last week, fell one spot to No. 12 in the AP poll.
Junior wide receiver recruit Blaise LaVista (6-foot-2, 190 pounds) has had a strong run in the month of February.
The Rivals Camp Series stopped in California over the weekend and there was a ton of recruiting buzz from the event.
Ahead of Wisconsin's matchup against Minnesota, Greg Gard and select players were made available to the media.
Wisconsin's 2025 spring position previews continue with a look at the tight ends.
Wisconsin, which defeated Washington but lost to Michigan State last week, fell one spot to No. 12 in the AP poll.