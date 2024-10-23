TE Mueller checks in

in other news
Inside the Rankings: Wisconsin Badgers' 2025 Recruiting Class
With a recent commitment in the 2025 class, it is time to go back inside the numbers for Wisconsin.
Wisconsin flips 2025 DT Drayden Pavey from Purdue
Wisconsin flipped 2025 defensive tackle Drayden Pavey from Purdue on Tuesday morning.
Notes: Luke Fickell discusses d-line improvement, Penn State, and more
MADISON — Takeaways from Luke Fickell's press conference prior to the Penn State matchup.
VIDEOS: Luke Fickell, Mike Tressel discuss Penn State matchup
MADISON - Wisconsin coaches Luke Fickell and Mike Tressel discuss the Penn State matchup with members of the media.
Wisconsin releases depth chart for Week 9 against Penn State
Wisconsin and Penn State are set to square off on Saturday evening at Camp Randall.
