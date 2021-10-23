Takeaways from Wisconsin's win vs. No. 25 Purdue

BadgerBlitz.com brings forth some key takeaways from a much-needed victory for Bucky before a key rivalry renews in Camp Randall Stadium next weekend.

UW (4-3 overall, 2-2 Big Ten) extended its winning streak over Purdue (4-3, 2-2), having not lost since the 2003 season. For that matter, the football program still has not tasted defeat in West Lafayette since 1997.

Make it 15 in a row for Wisconsin over Purdue after the Badgers' 30-13 win inside a sold out Ross-Ade Stadium on Saturday.

Purdue came into the game allowing just over 116 rushing yards per contest (on 3.5 per attempt). Wisconsin more than doubled that.

The Badgers' rushing attack overwhelmed the Boilermakers on Saturday to the tune of 290 yards and two backs going over the century mark. They finished averaging 5.7 yards per carry.

Junior Chez Mellusi finished with 149 yards on 27 carries with a touchdown, while true freshman Braelon Allen accumulated 140 yards on 12 carries and two touchdowns.

Wisconsin generated eight rushing plays of 10 or more yards, according to StatBroadcast. Three came from the feet of Mellusi, four from Allen. The duo complemented each other, not just overall, but on scoring drives they capped in the second half.

Allen's 70-yard, third-quarter run from the UW 6 to the Purdue 24 set up Mellusi's 20-yard touchdown two plays later. On that score, Mellusi gracefully eluded a would-be tackle for loss and worked his way into the end zone.

Two drives later, a Mellusi 35-yard run helped Wisconsin drive deep into Purdue territory early in the fourth quarter. Allen capped the possession with a 14-yard touchdown to make it a two-score advantage for UW.

Going forward this season, with its passing game not making consistent strides, this is the identity of the offense. Quarterback Graham Mertz completed just 5-of-8 passes for 52 yards. Wisconsin ran 59 total plays -- 51 were runs.