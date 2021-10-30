Takeaways from Wisconsin's win vs. No. 9 Iowa

MADISON, WIS. -- The Heartland Trophy will return across state lines as Wisconsin grounded No. 9 Iowa in a 27-7 win on Saturday inside Camp Randall Stadium. UW (5-3 overall, 3-2 Big Ten) now holds the all-time series lead by a 49-44-2 margin over Iowa (6-2, 3-2). BadgerBlitz.com presents its key takeaways from the win that allows Paul Chryst's program its self-controlled path to Indianapolis.

ANOTHER DEFENSIVE MASTERPIECE

The Heartland Trophy resides back in Madison after Wisconsin's 27-7 win over No. 9 Iowa (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com)

Not sure what more can be said about this defense, folks. We have seen some fine performances from coordinator Jim Leonhard and his players over the years, and this unit once again smothered an opponent with pressure. Wisconsin held Iowa to 156 total yards. That included 24 yards rushing on 0.8 yards per carry. The Hawkeyes longest rush went for 12 yards (twice). Iowa only moved the chain on third downs 15.3% of the time (two of 13) Quarterback Spencer Petras completed only 9-of-19 throws for 93 yards on the day, while running back Tyler Goodson only gained 27 yards on 13 carries. UW accumulated six sacks and 10 tackles for loss while holding Iowa to just 2.8 yards per carry on Saturday. Outside linebacker Nick Herbig tallied 2.5 sacks and six total stops on the day, including a forced fumble in the first half.

WISCONSIN'S STARTING LINEBACKERS HAD A DAY

Piggy-backing off of the above observation, Wisconsin's duo of inside and outside linebackers each played huge hands in stopping Iowa's offense. We already mentioned Herbig's big day, but fellow edge rusher Noah Burks also tallied three tackles, two for loss, and also came away with a fourth-quarter sack. The inside linebacker tandem of Leo Chenal and Jack Sanborn combined for 16 tackles (nine and seven each, respectively), one sack and 35 tackles for loss. Combined, these four players contributed to eight of the team's 10 tackles for loss and 4.5 of the team's six sacks. The outside linebacker room also received a contribution from redshirt junior C.J Goetz, who recorded a late second-quarter sack.

IOWA STUMBLES WITH TAKEAWAYS, WISCONSIN PROTECTS THE BALL

Iowa came into the game one of the best in the nation in turnover margin (+12). On Saturday, Kirk Ferentz's program lost that critical phase of the game with three turnovers of its own. Wisconsin, to its credit, did not cough up the ball once on Saturday -- which greatly assisted its victory. Wisconsin's defense came away with turnovers on back-to-back series in the second quarter. Herbig's strip-sack placed UW at the Iowa 8. Though the Badgers offense came away empty-handed on a 4th-and-goal stop by the Hawkeyes, running back Ivory Kelly-Martin fumbled the ball at the Iowa 1 two plays later. Outside linebacker Noah Burks recovered, and quarterback Graham Mertz crossed the goal line the snap immediately thereafter to put the home team up 17-0. Iowa's special teams did not help in that quarter, either. After the defense held UW, returner Max Cooper -- who was in for Charlie Jones -- muffed an Andy Vujnovich punt that was recovered by Wisconsin safety Travian Blaylock at the Iowa 18. Collin Larsh converted a 32-yard field goal to make it 20-0. Credit Wisconsin's offense line here for giving Mertz time in the pocket and for not allowing pressure to force errant throws that changed the game. Credit also goes to UW's QB1 in this regard.

OFFENSE GENERATES STEAM IN FIRST HALF, STALLS IN SECOND HALF