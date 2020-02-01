MADISON, Wis. – Sometimes the fighter at the twilight of his career has on more magical knockout left. That’s not the case for the University of Wisconsin, which proved Saturday afternoon it has got a lot of fight left in them heading into the stretch run of the season.

With Kobe King packing up his locker and leaving and Brad Davison is street clothes due to a suspension, Wisconsin – with only seven scholarship players – broke an eight-game losing streak to Michigan State with an impressive 64-63 victory over the 14th-ranked Spartans.

Wisconsin (13-9, 6-5 Big Ten) led for 37 minutes, 49 seconds and earned its sixth Quadrant 1 win of the season.

Here are some takeaways.

