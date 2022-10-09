Note: Justin Taphorn and Isaac Lindsey did not participate. Lindsey was walking in a boot after. After the scrimmage, head coach Greg Gard said they expect to have Lindsey back in the next couple days.

MADISON - Fans got their first look at the 2022-23 Wisconsin basketball team Sunday afternoon at the program's annual scrimmage. The session consisted of two 20-minute halves between a Red and White team.

Greg Gard knows he'll have a trio of scorers in Tyler Wahl, Chucky Hepburn and Steven Crowl. Two of the additions at guard - Wofford transfer Max Klesmit and freshman Connor Essegian - should be able to provide a boost on the offensive end and score in bunches.

Klesmit led the White team with 17 points. Essegian was not far behind, pacing the Red team with 15 points.

With the first extended look at Essegian, the freshman guard was the standout of the afternoon. In semi-transition off a kick out from big Chris Hodges, Essegian hit a turn-around jumper against a solid contest from Klesmit. That came a couple possessions after he pulled up in transition and hit a three. Essegian finished 6-of-7 from the field and hit 3-of-4 threes on the day.

"That's just a replica of what we've been seeing in practice," Klesmit said.

As for Klesmit, he finished with 17 points on 7-of-13 shooting. His peskiness was what stood out throughout the session. On offense, he made it tough on defenders as a screener and found himself open a couple times for wide open threes. He fits right in at Wisconsin, too, with the mindset of playing with his back to the basket and posting up as a guard.

Klesmit made his way around screens and a stole a pass as well on the other end. Part of his night included a steal and breakaway layup.

"Connor has stepped in and helped," Gard said after the scrimmage. "Really, Connor hasn't played too much like a freshman. Max, he's played like he's been here for a couple years."