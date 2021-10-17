Takeaways from Wisconsin's Red-White Scrimmage
MADISON, WIS. -- Fans and reporters received an extended look at Wisconsin's men's basketball program on Sunday afternoon as the Red-White Scrimmage commenced within the Kohl Center.
The Badger faithful were treated to player introductions for both the men's and women's basketball programs -- dancing included -- various shooting contests and a preview of Marisa Moseley's team at the end. Greg Gard's players took part in two 12-minute periods, each with a running clock but with media timeouts around the 8:00 and 4:00 minute marks of each session.
BadgerBlitz.com brings you some quick takeaways from the late weekend scrimmage.
JONATHAN DAVIS STANDS OUT IN FIRST PERIOD
During the first 12-minute period, Davis recorded six points on 3-of-3 shooting with three rebounds, an assist and two steals. One steal he finished with an authoritative dunk. The athleticism and breakaway ability on the court absolutely stood out as Team White dominated by an 18-7 advantage.
Davis cooled off a bit for the second scrimmage period. He hit only 1-of-4 shots -- that being a dunk off a steal -- with two turnovers.
Overall, Davis finished with eight points on 4-of-7 shooting, three rebounds, one assist, three steals and two turnovers.
"Obviously he's dynamic," Gard said of Davis after the scrimmage. "He makes some plays, you saw. I think he could do some really good things defensively. It'll be good lessons for us on film, too, in terms of how he got some of those steals with the turnovers that we made.
"It's typical first, live-action stuff, but we haven't done a ton of five-on-five, but I think he obviously has ability to make all the plays. And with a couple guys down right now, he's had the ball in his hands a lot more in practice, so I think that's been a good experience for him. We'll definitely look at this tape and learn a lot from it."
NO CHUCKY HEPBURN AND LORNE BOWMAN
While the team warmed up on the Kohl Center floor, two young guards sat on the bench. A UW official confirmed before the Red-White Scrimmage that freshmen Lorne Bowman (lower body) and Chucky Hepburn (upper body) would not participate in the game.
Gard said in his post-scrimmage comments that the two "haven't practiced here in a few days," but that has generated more chances for others to play in different positions.
Wisconsin's back court will definitely be intriguing to watch with D'Mitrik Trice, Trevor Anderson and Walt McGrory departing the program. We will see how Hepburn and Bowman factor in upon their return.
CROWL AND CARLSON BRING IT ON IN SECOND "HALF"
