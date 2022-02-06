Takeaways from Wisconsin's narrow victory over Penn State

MADISON, WIS. -- Wisconsin sits 22 games into this 2021-22 season with just as many wins as it recorded last season. It needs only one conference victory to equal last year's total with eight Big Ten contests to go. Saturday's 51-49 taming of Penn State was not particularly pleasing to the eyes offensively. The Badgers (18-4 overall, 9-3 Big Ten) shot 37.5% from the field while containing the Nittany Lions (9-10, 4-7) -- who encountered travel delays into Madison -- to 31.6% in that category. That said, a win is a win in this conference. "Obviously, a gritty group I've got, which it's not the first time I've said that," head coach Greg Gard said after the game in his opening comments. "As I told them, I said good teams find a way when things aren't going your way offensively. I thought defensively, maybe one of our better efforts of the year because it had to be when you get in these type of games. It's not the first time we've been in them that you have to find other ways -- defensively on the glass, taking care of the ball, and just being able to find enough offense and have other guys step up and help us. "I thought Steve [Crowl] was really big in the second half. Tyler [Wahl], Chucky [Hepburn] made some plays. So it was a good, good team win, and we had to rely on guys that normally don't get all the spotlight." BadgerBlitz.com presents some takeaways from a win that allows UW to sit tied for second in the conference standings with No. 4 Purdue.

Wisconsin won despite the offensive struggles of its top two scorers

Guards Johnny Davis and Brad Davison came into the game averaging 21.4 and 15.2 points per contest, respectively. Against Penn State, they combined for 13 on 5-of-23 shooting (21.7%). Kudos goes to Penn State for holding Davis without any free throws -- he made 11-of-14 at Illinois earlier this week -- and containing him to four points. His first basket came with 10:16 remaining in the second half, and he finished 2-of-13 on field goal attempts. Davison ended the conference clash connecting on three of 10 opportunities overall, making just one three-pointer in six tries. To Davis' credit, however, he continued to make an impact in other ways. He tied for a game-high nine rebounds, and he also dished out three assists. "Everyone thinks he's just a big scorer, but he can do a little bit of everything," Crowl said. "Rebound, you saw a couple of the blocks he had. Obviously, like you said the throwbacks, and I had a couple of threes off of those. He's a really complete player, and I think all you guys saw that tonight." Gard was asked if he appreciates that Davis does not allow one bad area to affect others. "I think with him, there's so many things that I see that he can get better with, and I've said that all year that yeah, he's a very good player,' Gard said. "You guys have written about him a lot, as has everybody, but I see things that he can continue to get better at. Defensively, the awareness, the attentiveness for all possessions, those things. "But I think as I told him and Brad in front of everybody in the locker room, hey, you guys have carried us a lot of nights. And tonight, it was everybody else's turn to try to carry you and help the team, so thank your teammates for helping us when we needed it. Again, as I said at the opening, it's a mark of a pretty good team when your guys that you've relied on, struggled. And part of it’s what Penn State was doing defensively. Part of it's just missing some shots that over the course of a season, he's made a few of those."

Trio of Badgers emerge to score in various ways

Forwards Steven Crowl and Tyler Wahl and true freshman guard Chucky Hepburn all scored in double figures to pick up the slack. It was a tale of one player stepping up in the first 20 minutes, another emerging in the final 20, and one balancing offensive production evenly. Hepburn dropped seven of his 10 points on 3-of-5 shooting in the first half to lead the Badgers heading into the locker room. "He can get into the paint, and that's what we needed him to do with the way that we were playing everybody and squeezing things," Gard said of Hepburn. "We had to get the sides turned, get the defense moving a little bit, and then he was able to make some plays in the paint. "Getting the two fouls [in the first half] reduced his minutes so he's got to do a better job. The second one, that happens. The first one, he's got to do a better job of staying on his feet and not leaving the floor." Crowl scored 11 of his 13 in a second half where he also grabbed three rebounds and dished out four assists in that frame. All three of his treys came in the final 20 minutes, including two during a critical 13-0 run that allowed Wisconsin to create a nine-point lead (which, Penn State eventually countered with nine consecutive points of its own to tie the game at 49-49). Overall on the evening, Crowl paced Wisconsin in the scoring department with a team-high 13 points on 5-of-8 shooting, 3-of-5 from three-point range. The sophomore big man also grabbed four rebounds and dished out a career-high five assists. Wahl scored six points in each half and connected on 6-of-9 shots overall while grabbing seven rebounds. His go-ahead layup with around 30 seconds remaining in regulation gave Wisconsin the 51-49 lead that eventually became the game winner. Wahl believes coming out with a victory with Davis and Davison not consistently scoring is "a testament to how good this team is." "We got a lot of guys -- though it might not be their night, it might be my off night, it might be Chucky's off night -- but we got a lot of guys on this team that can produce and help win games this year," Wahl said.

Wisconsin's overall cold three-point shooting continues

Wisconsin did not replicate a 3-for-24 shooting performance from deep on Saturday as seen days prior at No. 18 Illinois; however, the Badgers made only six of 21 attempts (28.6%) in that category against Penn State. In the first half, UW connected on a frigid one of 10 from beyond the arc, and Hepburn's three-pointer at the 6:34 mark extended Wisconsin's lead to its largest in the game (12). The final 20 minutes, however, ended with Gard's team hitting five of 11 (45.5%) in that category -- a much-needed bright spot with Penn State's comeback. The Badgers currently sit 13th in the Big Ten in team three-point percentage (31.6%).