Takeaways from Wisconsin's Exhibition Win Over Whitewater
MADISON, Wis. – A new-look group of Wisconsin Badgers made a positive first impression against a different colored jersey. With fans back in the Kohl Center for a game for the first time since March 2020, Wisconsin delivered a crisp and encouraging performance in its 76-50 victory over UW-Whitewater on Friday.
The only exhibition game on the schedule before the Badgers officially open their season against St. Francis-Brooklyn on Nov.9, Wisconsin put three players in double figures, had points from 12 different players, and shot 43.8 percent from the floor.
Here are five takeaways from Wisconsin’s exhibition performance.
Carlson, Crowl Start Well
With the graduation of starting options Aleem Ford, Nate Reuvers, and Micah Potter at the forward position and D’Mitrik Trice at point guard, the biggest intrigue was how the Badgers were going to form their starting lineup. Next to established starting guard, Brad Davison, was no big surprise in junior forward Tyler Wahl (17 starts in 20-21) and sophomore Jonathan Davis (30 games played, no starts).
The two “surprises” were a pair of sophomore forwards in Ben Carlson and Steven Crowl, key pieces of Wisconsin’s impressive 2019 recruiting class. Carlson (6-9, 226 pounds) missed most of last season because of a back injury but showed promising signs in the 2020 nonconference season, while Crowl (7-0, 234) played in 11 games for a total of 35 minutes.
Both players used their height to their advantage, none more than Crowl, who scored 12 of his game-high 18 points in the first half. He was active down low with his scoring and rebounding, helping the Badgers have a 20-6 edge in points in the paint in the first half, and hit one of UW’s five first-half 3-pointers. He finished 7-for-9 from the floor and added six rebounds in just 19 minutes on the court.
Carlson was a little quieter offensively (2-for-7) but he tied for the team-high with seven rebounds (three offensive), two assists, and a block in 14 minutes.
Both players showed they can be factors on both ends of the floor. That's important considering they and senior transfer Chris Vogt (3 points, 5 rebounds, 4 blocks) will be asked to carry the load in the low post this season for Wisconsin.
Jonathan Davis showing perimeter confidence
While Davis had a lot on his plate during his first season, one area that he signaled as something that needed improvement was his 3-point shot. Of the eight rotation players from last season, Davis was second in 3-point percentage (38.9) but sixth in 3-point makes (14). The first possession was hopefully a foreshadowing of what’s to come in 2021-22.
Set up by an offensive rebound from Wahl, Davis inbounded to Crowl, who quickly passed back and shielded his defender. That opened a wide-open corner 3-pointer for Davis, which he buried. That was his only make on three attempts.
Wisconsin was 53rd in the country in 3-point shooting last season (36.5 percent) but will need to replace 67.2 percent of its 3-point makes from that year. The Badgers finished just 8-for-31 from 3-point range with 13 different players attempting a 3-pointer.
Davis is unlikely to take 160 3-pointers like Trice did last season or even 155 like Davison, but don't be surprised if the perimeter shot is added to the gold medalist's offensive game.
Smooth Sailing
As is usually the case with these now sole exhibition games, Wisconsin’s flexed its dominance against a team it has a clear size and talent advantage against. The Warhawks – picked to finish fourth in the WIAC – were the best shooting team in their league last season, but Whitewater committed eight turnovers in a 7-plus minute stretch in the opening half. That helped spark a 20-5 run for UW over an 8:05 stretch to lead 23-9. The Badgers never let their lead dip below 16 in the second half.
Wisconsin led 47-27 at halftime, shot 53.3 percent from the floor, got scoring from nine of the 11 players who played, and held the Warhawks to 34.5 points in the paint.
First Look at Bowman and Hepburn
Held out of the Red-White Scrimmage Oct.17 because of injuries, Friday was the first opportunity to get a glimpse of sophomore guard Lorne Bowman and freshman Chucky Hepburn. Both showed flashes of why they came highly regarded out of high school.
Registering a steal and a layup not long after he checked into the game, Hepburn had a plus/minus ratio of +10 in his 11 minutes of the first half, scoring two points, having two steals, an assist, and a rebound. He had the second-best ratio on the team in the second (plus-9) with his seven points, three rebounds, three assists, a steal, and a turnover.
His on-ball defense was tenacious, his 4-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio was solid and the energy he brings off the bench will be crucial for this young roster this season. It'll be interesting to see how he plays against better competition.
Bowman was a little quieter in part because two fouls limited him to six minutes, but the sophomore was plus-9 in his six minutes on the court with two points and two steals. He was limited to just three minutes in the second half as Greg Gard went deeper into his bench in the latter parts of the half. After missing last season, Bowman is still playing catch-up but has the tools of an impact player.
According to Gard, the two players have only been on the floor for two days after missing two weeks. When they returned to practice, the coaching staff immediately noticed how much better and crisper the ball movement was when they were on the floor.
"They are natural at it and they get us into things (offensively)," Gard said. "It allows others who maybe had to handle the ball over the two weeks (without them) to move them back to their more natural strengths."
Plenty to Work On
In addition to improving the 3-point shooting, Gard will have a long checklist of things that will need to be ironed out over the next several weeks. Turnovers will always be a high priority at Wisconsin, and while the mixing and matching of lineups can create problems, the Badgers had eight miscues from seven different players in the first 20 minutes and finished the game with 18 after things got squirrely in the second half.
UW’s rebounding edge was only plus-5 in the first half. It apparently was a halftime emphasis because the Badgers outrebounded Whitewater, 30-21, in the second half.
As good as Wisconsin's defense was in the first half (34.5 percent, .750 points per possession), Whitewater's Derek Gray scored 17 of his team's 27 points. The Badgers adjusted and held him scoreless on four shots in the second half.
"A lot of nerves, as we could tell," Gard said. "Not only did they tell me that, their play exhibited it at times, too. To get fans back in here, it's been 20 months since we've played in front of fans here. To have that happen and get some jitters out a little bit, a lot of things to put on tape that we can work on, which is good."