Takeaways from Wisconsin's Exhibition Win Over Whitewater

MADISON, Wis. – A new-look group of Wisconsin Badgers made a positive first impression against a different colored jersey. With fans back in the Kohl Center for a game for the first time since March 2020, Wisconsin delivered a crisp and encouraging performance in its 76-50 victory over UW-Whitewater on Friday. The only exhibition game on the schedule before the Badgers officially open their season against St. Francis-Brooklyn on Nov.9, Wisconsin put three players in double figures, had points from 12 different players, and shot 43.8 percent from the floor. Here are five takeaways from Wisconsin’s exhibition performance.

Steven Crowl (22) takes a shot during the Red-White Scrimmage earlier this month (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com)

Carlson, Crowl Start Well

With the graduation of starting options Aleem Ford, Nate Reuvers, and Micah Potter at the forward position and D’Mitrik Trice at point guard, the biggest intrigue was how the Badgers were going to form their starting lineup. Next to established starting guard, Brad Davison, was no big surprise in junior forward Tyler Wahl (17 starts in 20-21) and sophomore Jonathan Davis (30 games played, no starts). The two “surprises” were a pair of sophomore forwards in Ben Carlson and Steven Crowl, key pieces of Wisconsin’s impressive 2019 recruiting class. Carlson (6-9, 226 pounds) missed most of last season because of a back injury but showed promising signs in the 2020 nonconference season, while Crowl (7-0, 234) played in 11 games for a total of 35 minutes. Both players used their height to their advantage, none more than Crowl, who scored 12 of his game-high 18 points in the first half. He was active down low with his scoring and rebounding, helping the Badgers have a 20-6 edge in points in the paint in the first half, and hit one of UW’s five first-half 3-pointers. He finished 7-for-9 from the floor and added six rebounds in just 19 minutes on the court. Carlson was a little quieter offensively (2-for-7) but he tied for the team-high with seven rebounds (three offensive), two assists, and a block in 14 minutes. Both players showed they can be factors on both ends of the floor. That's important considering they and senior transfer Chris Vogt (3 points, 5 rebounds, 4 blocks) will be asked to carry the load in the low post this season for Wisconsin.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Cb3ggc2NvcmUgZnJvbSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL2hhc2h0YWcvV2lzY29uc2luP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jV2lzY29uc2luPC9hPuKAmXMgd2luIHRvbmlnaHQgb3Zl ciBXaGl0ZXdhdGVyLiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vOUZJQ2JucDkw YiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzlGSUNibnA5MGI8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsg Sm9uIE1jTmFtYXJhIChATWNOYW1hcmFSaXZhbHMpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTWNOYW1hcmFSaXZhbHMvc3RhdHVzLzE0NTQyNjgz MTUzNTUwMDA4MzU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0b2JlciAzMCwg MjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRw czovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9 InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Jonathan Davis showing perimeter confidence

While Davis had a lot on his plate during his first season, one area that he signaled as something that needed improvement was his 3-point shot. Of the eight rotation players from last season, Davis was second in 3-point percentage (38.9) but sixth in 3-point makes (14). The first possession was hopefully a foreshadowing of what’s to come in 2021-22. Set up by an offensive rebound from Wahl, Davis inbounded to Crowl, who quickly passed back and shielded his defender. That opened a wide-open corner 3-pointer for Davis, which he buried. That was his only make on three attempts.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Kb2hubnkgRGF2aXMgLi4uIEZPUiBUSFJFReKdl++4j+Kdl++4j+Kd l++4jzxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSm9uYXRoYW5DRGF2 aXMxP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBKb25hdGhhbkNEYXZpczE8L2E+ IGdldHMgdGhlIHNjb3Jpbmcgc3RhcnRlZCBmb3IgQnVja3kgZnJvbSBiZXlv bmQgdGhlIGFyYzxicj48YnI+V0lTIDUsIFVXVyA0IHwgMTY6NDUgMUggPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1RvZ0tQOHVWd2siPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9Ub2dLUDh1VndrPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFdpc2NvbnNpbiBCYXNrZXRi YWxsIChAQmFkZ2VyTUJCKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L0JhZGdlck1CQi9zdGF0dXMvMTQ1NDIyMzQzMTkxOTE0NDk2MT9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5PY3RvYmVyIDI5LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90 ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRl ci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Wisconsin was 53rd in the country in 3-point shooting last season (36.5 percent) but will need to replace 67.2 percent of its 3-point makes from that year. The Badgers finished just 8-for-31 from 3-point range with 13 different players attempting a 3-pointer. Davis is unlikely to take 160 3-pointers like Trice did last season or even 155 like Davison, but don't be surprised if the perimeter shot is added to the gold medalist's offensive game.

Smooth Sailing

As is usually the case with these now sole exhibition games, Wisconsin’s flexed its dominance against a team it has a clear size and talent advantage against. The Warhawks – picked to finish fourth in the WIAC – were the best shooting team in their league last season, but Whitewater committed eight turnovers in a 7-plus minute stretch in the opening half. That helped spark a 20-5 run for UW over an 8:05 stretch to lead 23-9. The Badgers never let their lead dip below 16 in the second half. Wisconsin led 47-27 at halftime, shot 53.3 percent from the floor, got scoring from nine of the 11 players who played, and held the Warhawks to 34.5 points in the paint.

First Look at Bowman and Hepburn

Held out of the Red-White Scrimmage Oct.17 because of injuries, Friday was the first opportunity to get a glimpse of sophomore guard Lorne Bowman and freshman Chucky Hepburn. Both showed flashes of why they came highly regarded out of high school. Registering a steal and a layup not long after he checked into the game, Hepburn had a plus/minus ratio of +10 in his 11 minutes of the first half, scoring two points, having two steals, an assist, and a rebound. He had the second-best ratio on the team in the second (plus-9) with his seven points, three rebounds, three assists, a steal, and a turnover. His on-ball defense was tenacious, his 4-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio was solid and the energy he brings off the bench will be crucial for this young roster this season. It'll be interesting to see how he plays against better competition. Bowman was a little quieter in part because two fouls limited him to six minutes, but the sophomore was plus-9 in his six minutes on the court with two points and two steals. He was limited to just three minutes in the second half as Greg Gard went deeper into his bench in the latter parts of the half. After missing last season, Bowman is still playing catch-up but has the tools of an impact player. According to Gard, the two players have only been on the floor for two days after missing two weeks. When they returned to practice, the coaching staff immediately noticed how much better and crisper the ball movement was when they were on the floor. "They are natural at it and they get us into things (offensively)," Gard said. "It allows others who maybe had to handle the ball over the two weeks (without them) to move them back to their more natural strengths."





Plenty to Work On