Takeaways from Wisconsin's 76-45 win over UW-Eau Claire
MADISON -- Wisconsin lined up against a different jersey as it unofficially tipped off the season with a 76-45 over UW-Eau Claire. The game was a sluggish affair, with UW struggling to knock down shots for much of the contest. A 26-6 run over the final nine minutes helped the Badgers pull away.
BadgerBlitz.com offers a few key takeaways from the final tune up before the Badgers get the season underway on Nov. 7 against South Dakota.
Shooting struggles
The past few seasons, Wisconsin has gotten into trouble with shooting slumps. And in the first action of the 2022 campaign, it was no different.
UW wouldn't knock down its first 3-pointer until Jordan Davis calmly got one to go 11 minutes into the game. The Badgers had been 0-3 until that stretch, which turned into a 3-of-15 start from three before finishing 5-for-20 from beyond the arc.
Part of the promise for the roster this season is the shooting ability. Up to nine players are capable of knocking down an open three. Connor Essegian is at the top of the list and showed off his jumper with a pair of threes - part of a 10-point day. Other than that, though, the team struggled.
"I know we're a better three-point shooting team than we showed today," Tyler Wahl said after the game.
Head coach Greg Gard noted that the ball movement and motion wasn't lacking, but the team forced a few looks from deep. Chucky Hepburn didn't look like his usual self on offense with 1-for-9 day from the floor with multiple good looks, both at the rim and on jumpers, not falling.
"I think we were 10-for-14 in the second half but it felt like we were 10-25 so finishing in the paint," Gard said when asked what the team will have to work on when going over the game.
Tyler Wahl leap
Senior Tyler Wahl saw the floor as a role player immediately as a freshman and has seen his game and role grow each of the past three years. Now a senior, he looks to be primed for a breakout campaign.
In the exhibition contest, Wahl looked in control throughout the game and facilitated the offense multiple times, both from the post and bringing the ball up the floor. Now a focal point, Wahl ended with 10 points on 4-of-10 shooting, six rebounds and five assists. His inclination to let it go from three is worth noting as well. Wahl shot four 3s on the day, and while he didn't knock any down, he only took four 3s in a game just once a season ago.
Defensively, Wahl added his usual defensive ability, adding a block and three steals.
"I think one was a vet Tyler Wahl," Gard said when asked who stood out. "The versatility he brings on both ends of the floor, he's part of that whole defensive prowess of being able to switch a lot of things and cover up from mistakes."
Pair of guards stand out and Klesmit ok after landing awkwardly
Another veteran in the program who stood out today was Davis. Now a starter this season, he'll be asked to go from filling to being a consistent piece of the rotation. In the first action against other competition, he looked comfortable.
The stats won't jump off the page with seven points, three rebounds and an assist in 21 minutes of play, but Davis kept the ball moving, didn't hesitate to shoot and played well on the defensive end.
Essegian continued to showcase his impressive jump shot. Gard has given Essegian the green light to let it fly and the freshman hasn't been shy to get shots off. On the day, he finished 4-for-7 from the field and 2-for-5 from three and multiple three pointers came swiftly off the catch. His quick release is noticeable and should add instant offense.
"Connor obviously excites you from an offensive standpoint because of the release and his ability to shoot it," Gard said.
Guard Max Klesmit went into the locker room during the second half after landing awkwardly. After the game, Gard noted he was ok and was set to return but the game was well in hand.
"He's fine," Gard noted. "He got re-taped and he was going to go back in, but obviously we didn't need to put him in at that point."
