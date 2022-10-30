MADISON -- Wisconsin lined up against a different jersey as it unofficially tipped off the season with a 76-45 over UW-Eau Claire. The game was a sluggish affair, with UW struggling to knock down shots for much of the contest. A 26-6 run over the final nine minutes helped the Badgers pull away. BadgerBlitz.com offers a few key takeaways from the final tune up before the Badgers get the season underway on Nov. 7 against South Dakota.

Shooting struggles

Wisconsin point guard Chucky Hepburn. (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com)

The past few seasons, Wisconsin has gotten into trouble with shooting slumps. And in the first action of the 2022 campaign, it was no different. UW wouldn't knock down its first 3-pointer until Jordan Davis calmly got one to go 11 minutes into the game. The Badgers had been 0-3 until that stretch, which turned into a 3-of-15 start from three before finishing 5-for-20 from beyond the arc. Part of the promise for the roster this season is the shooting ability. Up to nine players are capable of knocking down an open three. Connor Essegian is at the top of the list and showed off his jumper with a pair of threes - part of a 10-point day. Other than that, though, the team struggled. "I know we're a better three-point shooting team than we showed today," Tyler Wahl said after the game. Head coach Greg Gard noted that the ball movement and motion wasn't lacking, but the team forced a few looks from deep. Chucky Hepburn didn't look like his usual self on offense with 1-for-9 day from the floor with multiple good looks, both at the rim and on jumpers, not falling. "I think we were 10-for-14 in the second half but it felt like we were 10-25 so finishing in the paint," Gard said when asked what the team will have to work on when going over the game.

Tyler Wahl leap

Senior Tyler Wahl saw the floor as a role player immediately as a freshman and has seen his game and role grow each of the past three years. Now a senior, he looks to be primed for a breakout campaign. In the exhibition contest, Wahl looked in control throughout the game and facilitated the offense multiple times, both from the post and bringing the ball up the floor. Now a focal point, Wahl ended with 10 points on 4-of-10 shooting, six rebounds and five assists. His inclination to let it go from three is worth noting as well. Wahl shot four 3s on the day, and while he didn't knock any down, he only took four 3s in a game just once a season ago. Defensively, Wahl added his usual defensive ability, adding a block and three steals. "I think one was a vet Tyler Wahl," Gard said when asked who stood out. "The versatility he brings on both ends of the floor, he's part of that whole defensive prowess of being able to switch a lot of things and cover up from mistakes."

Pair of guards stand out and Klesmit ok after landing awkwardly