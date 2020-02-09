MADISON, Wis. – The University of Wisconsin stuck with its theme of the season Sunday afternoon – stink on the road and dominate at home.

Following an ugly performance Wednesday night in Minneapolis, the Badgers rebounding with another balanced effort at the Kohl Center to register a 70-57 victory over Ohio State.

The victory gave the Badgers (14-10, 7-6 Big Ten) their seventh Quadrant-1 win, the best in the league, and moved them into a tie for seventh place in the conference with seven games to go.

Here are some takeaways.

