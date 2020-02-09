News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-09 16:15:33 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Takeaways from Wisconsin's 70-57 Victory over Ohio State

Benjamin Worgull • BadgerBlitz
Staff
@TheBadgerNation

MADISON, Wis. – The University of Wisconsin stuck with its theme of the season Sunday afternoon – stink on the road and dominate at home.

Following an ugly performance Wednesday night in Minneapolis, the Badgers rebounding with another balanced effort at the Kohl Center to register a 70-57 victory over Ohio State.

The victory gave the Badgers (14-10, 7-6 Big Ten) their seventh Quadrant-1 win, the best in the league, and moved them into a tie for seventh place in the conference with seven games to go.

Here are some takeaways.

Micah Potter celebrates his 3-pointer that began the game for Wisconsin
Micah Potter celebrates his 3-pointer that began the game for Wisconsin (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com)
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}