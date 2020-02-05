The University of Wisconsin failed to string together wins Wednesday night with a poor performance on both sides of the ball in a 70-52 road loss to Minnesota. Here are some takeaways.

The defense Wisconsin delivered down the stretch Saturday was nowhere to be found at the start Wednesday night. The Gophers’ ball movement was crisp to allow them to run good actions off ball screens and pick a part the double team. The offense came easy with points inside (24 in the first 20 minutes) and from the perimeter (5-for-10), as the Gophers averaged an obscene 1.406 points per possession.